PACELINE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $100K TO THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION POWERED BY WORKING OUT

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paceline, the company that rewards people for working out through its app and cash back credit card, today announced its support of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all. Beginning this month through the end of the year, Paceline will offer its app users the opportunity to donate their weekly reward - earned when hitting a "streak" of 150 elevated heart rate minutes - to the American Heart Association's Life Is Why™ fundraising campaign, up to $100,000.

"Being healthy is so much more than 10,000 steps a day. We designed Paceline to reward people for their pursuit of wellness with a personalized metric of health - elevated heart rate, the gold standard among health organizations like the American Heart Association," said Joel Lieginger, Founder & CEO, Paceline. "No matter where, when or how you work out, by consistently hitting your weekly streak, Paceline meets you where you are to keep you motivated and moving!"

Powered by movement, Paceline's free rewards app connects with any compatible wearable device (Apple Watch, FitBit, Garmin) and allows users to earn gift cards and discounts to top wellness brands after hitting their weekly streak. The Paceline Visa Signature Card doubles the amount of cash back you receive when you complete your weekly streak, allowing cardmembers to earn up to 5% unlimited cash back on eligible health and wellness spend, up to 3% unlimited cash back on all other eligible purchases, and earn back the cost of the latest Apple Watch.

"The American Heart Association believes that every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life, but the reality is many in our community face barriers that make optimal health difficult to achieve," said Paul Watkins, chairman of the board, American Heart Association Los Angeles. "With support from Life is Why supporters like Paceline, we are taking bold actions to address barriers to health equity so that people can enjoy more of life's precious moments with their loved ones, free of cardiovascular disease."

Results from a recent survey, conducted by OnePoll with Paceline, revealed how different generations are defining preventive health, as part of their overall health and wellness. Boomers were more likely than other age groups to connect preventive health with check-ups (82%), while millennials linked the term with health or life insurance (57%), and Gen Z defined it as taking care of one's mental or emotional health (68%). Other ways Gen Z defined preventive health include fitness (67%) and nutrition (54%).

"Younger people are expanding how they think about preventive health and are more focused on holistic health indicators like heart health," Lieginger concluded. "We built Paceline to get people moving and proactively keep people healthy. Science shows incentivizing good health behaviors improves health outcomes, which is good for individuals and good for society."

Paceline donations through Life is Why's campaign allow the American Heart Association to:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

Visit Paceline.fit to learn more and join the Paceline movement; download the app to begin getting rewards for your movement and to apply for the Paceline card. To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org

ABOUT PACELINE: Paceline is an award-winning, fintech-meets-fitness startup that rewards you for working out through its free rewards app and unrivaled cash back credit card. Paceline is the first unified wellness platform that leverages proprietary fintech to connect the data from fitness wearables (Apple Watch, FitBit, Garmin etc.) with the power of financial services to fundamentally pay people to live healthier lives.

With its mission to change the nature of preventive health, Paceline has the unique ability to incentivize better health outcomes by creating financial value for the pursuit of health and wellness. Recognized by Fast Company on this year's Most Innovative and World Changing Ideas lists, Paceline has hit its stride with more than a million users on the app, 200+ health and wellness brand partners, and a 4.9 rating in the Apple Store.

Survey Methodology: This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Paceline between August 11 and August 18, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

