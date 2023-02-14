Simmons Bank Announces the Addition of Richard Hughes as Treasurer

Seasoned treasury veteran brings more than 30 years of experience

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced the addition of Richard Hughes as executive vice president and treasurer. Hughes will report to president and CFO Jay Brogdon and will be responsible for all Simmons Bank corporate treasury activities, including balance sheet management, investment portfolio, liquidity risk and funding, interest rate risk and capital planning. In addition, he will also have responsibility for financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting.

Richard brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills to an already strong finance team at Simmons Bank

"We're excited to add someone with Richard's experience to our executive management team at Simmons Bank," said Brogdon. "Richard is a seasoned treasury veteran who brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills to an already strong finance team at Simmons Bank. We look forward to the vision and energy he will bring to our corporate treasury team."

Prior to joining Simmons Bank, Hughes most recently served as executive vice president, Treasury Division, at BBVA USA with oversight over various treasury functions and the liquidity position of the $100 billion asset bank. Hughes started his career with Compass Bank when the bank had less than $5 billion in assets and grew to more than $33 billion in assets when the bank became part of BBVA in 2007.

Hughes holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in finance and economics from Samford University and a Master of Arts in finance from the University of Alabama. He is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business and the Global Leadership Program at the IESE Business School in Madrid, Spain.

