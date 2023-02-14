Simplicity Welcomes Lauren Wright and Justin Wright to the Partnership with the Acquisition of Financial Professionals Group

Simplicity Welcomes Lauren Wright and Justin Wright to the Partnership with the Acquisition of Financial Professionals Group

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Financial Professionals Group (FPG), an insurance marketing organization based in Foothill Ranch, CA specializing in helping advisors secure legacy, longevity, long-term care and income protection solutions for their clients.

With the successful closing of this transaction, Simplicity welcomes Lauren Wright and Justin Wright as partners, both of whom will continue to lead their office and serve their clients while adding Simplicity's extensive resources to their offering.

"Lauren and Justin are smart, young and energetic professionals, who are following in the well-established and highly regarded footsteps of their father, William, who founded FPG in 1997," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "The FPG team will immediately benefit from Simplicity's extensive marketing programs and technology solutions, and we welcome them to Simplicity."

"Partnering with Simplicity as we continue to support and empower agents and advisors – and, by extension, their clients – was a natural choice for FPG," said Lauren Wright. "The Simplicity team is incredibly impressive, and the company's focus on advisor education is one that FPG has similarly found to be the secret to success. We look forward to the next chapter of our growth together."

"FPG has been supporting financial advisors, RIAs, and insurance professionals for more than two decades, and we are excited to expand our reach with the support and resources of Simplicity," said Justin Wright.

About FPG

Established in 1997, Financial Professionals Group is an insurance marketing organization that takes pride in giving advisors the confidence and system platforms needed to provide legacy, longevity, and long-term care solutions to clients. For more information, please visit https://www.fpgonline.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

