STRATEGIC INVESTMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATES FOR 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group (Strategic), a leading Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) founded as an "investment department for hire" for pensions, foundations, endowments, and healthcare systems, announces some organizational updates. The firm has appointed Nikki Kraus as President and Chief Client Officer and has added internal and external members to its Board.

Strategic Investment Group, a pioneer in Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987. (PRNewswire)

With 28 years of experience in the OCIO industry, Nikki joined Strategic almost eight years ago. In her role as a member of the firm's Management Committee and the Board of Managers, she contributes to the firm's strategic direction and has worked to refine best practices in working with our clients.

"The combination of Nikki's dedication to serve clients in achieving their investment objectives and her understanding of the important stewardship role that Strategic has in fulfilling our clients' missions makes her contributions to the leadership of Strategic very important," said Michelle McCloskey, Executive Chair.

Strategic has also named Co-CIOs Chris Lvoff and Markus Krygier to its Board of Managers. Their appointment to the board recognizes the importance of our investment excellence, and the significant contributions they have made to the leadership of the firm and the firm's strategic direction.

As a further testament to our desire to evolve for the needs of our clients, Strategic has added external members to its Board of Managers who bring diverse experiences and unique perspectives. The most recent addition to the Board is Lisa Green Hall. She has over 30 years of impact investing expertise and is currently Impact Chairperson at Apollo Global Management. Lisa joins two other external Board members: Eve Guernsey, former CEO of JP Morgan Asset Management Americas, and Bill Riegel with over 40 years of investment experience, including more than 17 years at TIAA Asset Management where he was Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer.

"As Chair of the Board, I welcome the opportunity to work with these exceptional business leaders in the continued pursuit of delivering investment excellence to our clients," added Michelle McCloskey.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, has built enduring partnerships with institutional investors as an outsourced chief investment officer, providing its clients with active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., venture capital/private equity, real estate, and/or hedge funds) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value. Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had $25.5 billion in discretionary assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

