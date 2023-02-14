Thylacine Biotherapeutics Licenses Novel Antiviral Peptide Platform from Columbia University

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thylacine Biotherapeutics Inc. ("Thylacine Bio"), a privately held biotech company dedicated to combating infectious disease, announced today it has entered into a license agreement with Columbia University ("Columbia") for worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a novel antiviral peptide platform.

This new platform addresses pathogens within 8 RNA virus families identified as likely sources of the next pandemic.

Leading virologists, Matteo Porotto, PhD and Anne Moscona, MD, President-Elect of the American Society for Virology, of Columbia's Center for Host Pathogen Interaction, invented and refined this antiviral platform. Through a mechanism of action known as fusion inhibition, Thylacine Bio's licensed peptides bind to a specific structure on a virus that is necessary for cell entry. As a result, the peptides prevent infection, maintain potency as a virus evolves, and offer broad spectrum protection.

"We are thrilled to work with the world-class scientists of the Moscona-Porotto lab at Columbia University on this groundbreaking antiviral platform," said Elma Hawkins, PhD, Thylacine Bio's Executive Chair.

Platform lipopeptides can be rapidly and reactively engineered to respond to an outbreak within days. Thylacine Bio's lead lipopeptide, THY-01, was identified by the inventors just two weeks after the COVID-19 genetic sequence became known. Other benefits of THY-01 include protection against upper respiratory infection and progression to severe disease, reduction of transmission, and self-administration by delivery via the respiratory tract.

THY-01 also exhibits pan-coronavirus inhibition, with efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, MERS, SARS, and coronaviruses that cause the common cold. The Company is currently conducting pre-clinical studies in preparation for human trials.

"Using this new fusion inhibition lipopeptide platform, we have the potential to address pathogens within 8 RNA virus families identified as likely sources of the next pandemic. The Company will aggressively pursue the development of a robust pipeline to address both commercial and biothreat indications," added Dr. Hawkins.

Thylacine Biotherapeutics is developing a rapid response, broad spectrum antiviral platform. Our novel lipopeptides are engineered to target the viruses most likely to cause pandemics; limiting transmission, preventing infection, and reducing illness. Thylacine Bio's lead candidate, THY-01, demonstrates strong in vivo efficacy and broad-spectrum protection against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses that cause disease in humans. A pipeline to address both commercial and biothreat indications is under development.

