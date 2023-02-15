BriteCo Expands Top-Rated Jewelry Insurance to Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers

Tech-Powered New Program Enables Insurance Agents and Brokers to Grow Their Businesses, Enhance Client Relationships with Faster, Easier and More Affordable Jewelry Insurance Coverage

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCo , a market leader in jewelry and watch insurance, has announced today a new Agent & Broker Program that extends its top-rated jewelry insurance to independent insurance agents and brokers in the United States. Approved independent insurance agents and brokers can now offer BriteCo jewelry insurance to their clients through the program, including access to BriteCo's proprietary technology. The innovation enables insurance agents and brokers to obtain quotes and manage client policies in minutes. The Agent & Broker Program is available now to select licensed independent insurance agents and brokers nationwide.

"Slow, manual, and outdated jewelry insurance practices have limited insurance agents and brokers from modernizing their offerings and meeting today's customer demand for faster, easier tech-enabled experiences," said Dustin Lemick, founder and CEO of BriteCo. "Our new Agent & Broker Program provides a solution licensed in all 50 states, while giving insurance agents and brokers the ability to tap into jewelry insurance as a new line of business."

"Expanding into jewelry insurance with BriteCo has helped us meet a common need among our clients and expand our business. We're able to modernize the process with BriteCo's technology, offer competitive prices and provide faster service," said Kathy Kinard, Agent Leader at Belmont Insurance Services, LLC, and participant in the BriteCo Agent & Broker Program.

Founded in 2017, BriteCo has revolutionized its industry with high tech innovation and streamlined processes to bring top-rated jewelry insurance coverage in minutes. The company has been named Best Overall Engagement Ring Insurance of 2023 by Brides magazine, a Chicago Inno Top 23 to Watch for 2023, and has an abundance of five-star customer ratings among other accolades. The new Agent Program joins BriteCo's successful direct-to-consumer and point-of-sale jewelry insurance channels. The Agent & Broker Program brings a best-in-class product and technology to customers wherever they are in an industry that hasn't seen innovation in decades.

"Independent insurance agents and brokers are seeing enormous change as their clients experience policy price increases for auto and homeowner insurance," added Lemick. "Switching clients to a specialty jewelry insurance policy through our Agent & Broker Program allows agents and brokers to save their clients money, improve claims management, and provide better service."

The BriteCo Agent & Broker Program has been in pre-release with select agents and brokers prior to its February 15, 2023 nation-wide launch. For more information about the Agent Program, visit https://brite.co/agent /.

About BriteCo

BriteCo is a leading provider of jewelry and engagement ring insurance. Established by a third-generation retail jeweler, BriteCo offers one of the most comprehensive jewelry and watch insurance policies on the market. BriteCo has democratized the process of buying insurance for luxury accessories with a streamlined, easy online application and superior coverage in minutes. BriteCo policies have $0 deductibles, are backed by an AM Best A+ rated insurer, and provide worldwide coverage. For more information, visit brite.co .

SOURCE BriteCo