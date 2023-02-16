3M recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2023

Clarivate list of the world's most innovative organizations sets benchmark for accelerating global innovation; 3M has been included yearly since the list's 2012 inception

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M has been named a Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2023. The annual list from Clarivate™, a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, identifies organizations at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness. 3M is one of 19 companies globally that have been included every year since the list's inception in 2012.

"Science and innovation are at heart of what we do at 3M. We are honored and proud to receive this prestigious annual recognition as a top global innovator for the 12th consecutive year," said 3M Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Environmental Responsibility, John Banovetz. "Game-changing innovations require vision, imagination, inspiration and collaboration. Our commitment to innovation is just one way we live our purpose to unlock the power of people, ideas and science."

3M's portfolio of more than 60,000 products includes some of the world's most iconic brands, such as Post-it® Notes and Scotch® Brand Tape, as well as vital science and innovation that continuously solves its commercial and industrial customers' problems and advances products and technology worldwide. The company invests more than $2 billion in R&D annually and has been awarded over 131,000 patents over the course of its history, including 2,600 last year. Recent 3M innovations include a technology that could help make the development of green hydrogen more cost-effective and efficient.

"At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation," said Clarivate Chief Product Officer, Gordon Samson. "We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – companies and organizations that know that innovative ideas and solutions to current challenges not only bring rewards to their businesses but also foster genuine improvements in society."

This year's report marries insights from Clarivate on inventive activity and scientific discovery to better track the flow of modern innovation - to identify the 50 research organizations most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023. These are global institutions whose intellect underpins the design of engineered solutions.

Methodology

The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. To move from the individual idea strength to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years. For full information on the methodology used to identify the 2023 list, see here

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

