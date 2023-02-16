COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCES 2022 TOP PERFORMER RANKINGS

Prestigious Awards Recognize and Celebrate Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliated Real Estate Professionals Who Achieved Exceptional Results and Demonstrated Leadership

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, an Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced its annual year-end ranking across the Coldwell Banker Commercial network, office and affiliated professional categories. These top performers will be recognized as the top in the nation at the 2023 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference on March 28 in Chicago, Ill.

"2022 was a banner year for Coldwell Banker Commercial and our success was a result of the strength, expertise and professionalism of our global network," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "These top performing individuals delivered exceptional results for clients in changing market conditions. Our top professionals support transactions with analysis and guidance, while simultaneously delivering impeccable client service. It is privilege to work alongside such a talented group and I look forward to honoring them at our upcoming global conference."

2022 Coldwell Banker Commercial Honorees Include:

Number One Affiliate Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors, headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, with operations in Michigan, Ohio and Florida, has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.

Number One Brokerage Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, was recognized as the top producing brokerage.

Number One Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, was recognized as the top producing office.

Commercial Elite: 15 Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies have been named to this group, the highest honor that any company can achieve. This ranking is based on top revenue companies during the calendar year.

1. Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Madison, New Jersey





2. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors Traverse City, Michigan





3. Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers Atlanta, Georgia





4. Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart, Realtors Waco, Texas





5. Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors Lubbock, Texas





6. Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic North Charleston, South Carolina





7. Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty Alhambra, California





8. Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, Illinois





9. Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group Yorkville, Illinois





10. Coldwell Banker Commercial Sun Coast Partners Wilmington, North Carolina





11. Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Fredericksburg, Virginia





12. Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Texas





13. Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group Burlingame, California





14. Coldwell Banker Commercial Danforth Federal Way, Washington





15. Coldwell Banker Commercial SC Temecula, CA

Top 10 Commercial Professionals in the Nation:

Dan McGue , Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, San Francisco, California Bill Ukropina , CRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Pasadena, California Todd Payne , SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Danbury, Connecticut H. Bland Cromwell , SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart, Realtors, Waco, Texas Beau Tucker , Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, Lubbock, Texas Brandon Sudweeks , Coldwell Banker Commercial SC, Temecula, California Debbie Cowart , Coldwell Banker Commercial Arnold & Associates, Beaumont, Texas Stephen Stucy , Coldwell Banker Commercial Legacy Group, Bowling Green, Kentucky Daniel Galvan , SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Texas Andrew Peceimer, Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group, Burlingame, California

Number One Sales Professional by Specialty: This ranking identifies individuals with the highest sales volume in each Coldwell Banker Commercial sector.

Specialty Individual City





Hospitality Roberto La Rocco, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Delray Beach, Florida





Industrial James Kong, Coldwell Banker Commercial - JM Properties Torrance, California





Land H. Bland Cromwell, Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart, Realtors Waco, Texas





Multi-Family Dan McGue, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty San Francisco, California





Office Bill Ukropina, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Pasadena, California





Retail Daniel Galvan, Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Texas

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates

Coldwell Banker Commercial® provides commercial real estate solutions serving the needs of owners and occupiers in the leasing, acquisition and disposition of all property types. With a collaborative network of independently owned and operated affiliates, the Coldwell Banker Commercial organization comprises almost 200 companies and more than 3,000 professionals throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com.

