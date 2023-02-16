Faith and Liberty Discovery Center Forms Scholar Advisory Council, Raising Center's Narrative to National Level

Group Comprised of 34 Experts Across the Country will Publish Regular Content, Hold Quarterly Public Events on Behalf of FLDC

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center (FLDC), a state-of-the-art museum that illuminates the profound impact faith has had on American history and current events, today announced the formation of a 34-person Scholar Advisory Council that will form the backbone of the Center's efforts to bring its message into the national conversation.

The Council is comprised of top historians, religious experts and legal scholars from around the country, some of whom have been advising the FLDC since its inception. Their combined body of work consists of more than 500 published works and 170 books written, including a Pulitzer Prize and opinions cited by the U.S. Supreme Court.

To date, the FLDC has enlisted the perspective of scholars to help shape and review the narrative experience of the museum's exhibit galleries and ensure historical accuracy. The more formal Council will publish a regular cadence of content on the FLDC's behalf and also conduct quarterly "public square" events at the Center in addition to biannual planning meetings.

"While many of these accomplished individuals have been shaping the Center's direction since its founding, the creation of this formal Council is a big step toward raising the Center's profile on the national stage," said FLDC Executive Director Rob Wonderling. "Through content, live activations and advocacy, the Council can serve as the living embodiment of the Center across the country."

The Council's roster of participants can be found here. The group held a private kickoff meeting on Monday, January 30th at the Center, highlighted by a keynote address from The Reverend Dr. Nancy Koester, a decorated author whose new book "We Will Be Free: The Life and Faith of Sojourner Truth," was recently released.

"At this point in the country's history, the presence and voice of an entity like the FLDC has never been more critical," Koester said. "I'm looking forward to dialogue and debate with my esteemed colleagues as well as contributing to making this Council a positive contribution to the Center's success."

About Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center (FLDC) is a technologically immersive, state-of-the-art museum that inspires visitors to explore the relationship between faith and liberty in the American story, from the country's founding through today. Situated on Independence Mall near the Liberty Bell at the NE corner of 5th and Market Streets, the FLDC is a subsidiary of American Bible Society. Opened in 2021, the Center's immersive journey illuminates the profound impact faith has had on American history. With an interactive lamp in hand, visitors can explore the museum and capture fascinating content that can be explored further online anytime, anyplace. The museum is an inspirational destination that tells the story of how our nation was born and how American leaders have turned to the Bible to guide them repeatedly throughout history.

