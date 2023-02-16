Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.45

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2023.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

FNF-G

