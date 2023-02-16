Hard Rock International Earns Acclaimed Placement in Forbes as One of America's Best Large Employers in 2023

The Iconic Hospitality and Restaurant Brand Recognized for Seventh Time Since 2015

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2023, earning a ranking among other exemplary companies in the travel & leisure industry – which encompasses hotels, resorts, restaurants, and entertainment enterprises. This is the seventh time the brand has been recognized with this honor since 2015 and has placed in the travel & leisure category, making Hard Rock International the top global casino entertainment company listed within the industry.

The 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers highlights companies that continue to prioritize making their workplace a secure and thriving environment for their employees. This esteemed placement comes off the heels of Hard Rock International's $100 million investment to substantially raise the salary of their U.S. workforce, with the wage increase greatly impacting 95 job classifications.

In partnership with market research firm, Statista, Forbes compiled the 2023 list by surveying approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies that employ more than 1,000 workers in the United States. Participants in this survey were asked questions on a variety of work-related topics such as work conditions, salary, the potential for professional growth, and their views on company image regarding their current employer. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 mid-size employers that received the most recommendations.

"As a global company, we deeply value the contributions made by our team members in the United States and around the world. Our recent $100 million investment into the wages and salaries of our U.S. workforce is part of our ongoing efforts to honor and appreciate our team members," said David Carroll, SVP of Human Resources at Hard Rock International. "We are honored by this recognition and will never stop working on making Hard Rock a great place to work for all."

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

