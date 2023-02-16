Trip.Biz uses Travalyst Aviation Framework on emissions reporting to give corporate clients clarity on flight emissions

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.Biz, the Trip.com Group corporate travel arm, has become the first corporate travel platform to use the Travalyst Aviation Framework to provide transparent flight carbon emissions data to corporate bookers.

(PRNewswire)

Trip.Biz is the second Trip.com Group brand to fully integrate the Travalyst Aviation Framework on emission reporting, following the successful integration for consumers on Skyscanner.

Last year, Travalyst announced that its coalition of top travel brands had aligned on a shared framework to collect and display flight emissions data, providing consumers with essential information on flight emissions before booking.

Trip.com Group is a Founding Partner of Travalyst, the not-for-profit sustainable travel coalition, founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

Steven Zhang, CEO of Trip.Biz, said: "Corporate bookers are increasingly looking for providers offering sustainable travel options for business travellers.

"Trip.com Group's recent Sustainable Travel Consumer Survey results show significant demand for sustainable travel, which can now be met at a corporate level thanks to Trip.Biz being the first to integrate the Travalyst Aviation Framework.

"Since corporate ESG policies are more routinely considered when making travel bookings, Trip.Biz now ensures corporate travel bookers are equipped with the relevant data to make informed, more sustainable travel decisions."

Sally Davey, CEO of Travalyst, added: "It is encouraging to see Trip.Biz adopting the Travalyst framework. This is an important step in moving towards industry-wide alignment in the decarbonisation of the aviation sector."

The Travalyst framework consists of a set of shared principles and preferred methodology for estimating carbon emissions from air travel, agreed and committed to by all Travalyst travel distribution partners.

In addition to displaying emissions data on individual flight routes, Trip.Biz also provides its corporate clients with an overview of total flight count and estimated accumulated emissions - giving clients a complete picture of their aviation emissions.

Trip.com Group, recently released its inaugural ' Sustainable Travel Consumer Report 2022 ' which shed light on the increased acceptance of sustainable travel and its implications for the travel industry and the wider world.

The global survey of 7,705 respondents across 11 markets in Asia and Europe, revealed the impact of travel upon the environment has topped the list of reasons why travellers are increasingly drawn to sustainable travel. Download the full report here .

Trip.Biz currently provides travel management services to 14,000 large enterprises and 730,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, among which over 300 are Fortune 500 companies and over 10,000 are Sino-foreign joint venture businesses.

Notes to Editors

About Trip.Biz

Trip.Biz is a rapidly growing business travel management company with a vast network of corporate clients extending out of mainland China. It is the corporate travel arm of the leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group. For over 16 years, Trip.Biz has built its strong resourcing capability, excellent service delivery, professional products, and cutting edge technology to provide services to over 14,000 large-scale corporations, including over 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and nearly 200 of the Top 500 Enterprises of China. Trip.Biz counts over 730,000 small to medium sized enterprises among its clients that have a combined total of over 30 million employees. Trip.Biz strives to help corporations lower their travel costs and increase efficiency. Find out more at trip.biz .

About Travalyst:

Travalyst is a not-for-profit sustainable travel organisation, founded by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex in 2019. The Travalyst Coalition Founding Partners are Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor and Visa. Google joined the coalition in 2021, followed by Expedia Group, Amadeus and Travelport in 2022. Travalyst's mission is to change the way the world travels, for good. The coalition aims to reduce the negative impacts of travel and tourism by building and raising industry standards ensuring that we explore the world in a way that promotes a positive future for people and planet.

Find out more at www.travalyst.org

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trip.com Group