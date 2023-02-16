U2 "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday" The War & Surrender Mixes Limited-Edition 4-track EP EXCLUSIVELY FOR RECORD STORE DAY 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Records and UMe today announce the release of "Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday," a limited-edition, 4-track EP, celebrating the 40th anniversary of U2's third studio album War (1983), exclusively for Record Store Day, April 22nd, 2023.

The EP features two original studio tracks, both released as singles in 1983, and two reimagined versions from the forthcoming 2023 U2 album, Songs Of Surrender, on limited-edition, 180g white vinyl, and an exclusive poster with an illustration by Bono.

The EP features two original studio tracks, both released as singles in 1983, and two reimagined versions from the forthcoming 2023 U2 album Songs Of Surrender, on limited-edition, 180g heavyweight white vinyl, plus an exclusive poster with an illustration by Bono.

The two tracks "Two Hearts Beat As One" and "Sunday Bloody Sunday" were originally released as singles on March 21st, 1983, each in different regions globally, as the second single from the band's acclaimed third studio album War. Released on February 28th, 1983, War knocked Michael Jackson's Thriller off the top spot to become the band's first UK #1 album, as well as reaching #12 on the US Billboard Top 200 charts to be certified gold.

"The U2 we've known ever since had arrived on War, and even today it sounds vital." – Pitchfork (2008)

Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalog, re-recorded and re-imagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years, will be released in full on Friday, March 17th. Curated and produced by The Edge, Songs Of Surrender sees the band revisit some of the most celebrated songs of their 40+ year career, including "With Or Without You," "One," "Beautiful Day," "Sunday Bloody Sunday," and "Invisible," for a musical reimagining resulting in a completely new recording of each track, to include the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics. Pre-order HERE.

"Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday"

Format Information:

12" EP Info:

4 track 12" EP, cut at 45 rpm

180g white vinyl, housed in plain white poly-lined inners

Single sleeve outer

Features exclusive 600x600m poster on gloss art paper

Tracklist:

SIDE A:

Two Hearts Beat As One (War Mix) Sunday Bloody Sunday (War Mix)

SIDE B:

Two Hearts Beat As One (Songs of Surrender Mix) Sunday Bloody Sunday (Songs of Surrender Mix)

"Two Hearts Beat As One" / "Sunday Bloody Sunday' is available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. For a full list of stores, visit www.U2.com and https://RecordStoreDay.lnk.to/Stores

Press images available at www.U2.com/rmpphoto

About Record Store Day

Record Store Day is the annual celebration of independent record shop culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the event, and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. In 2023, Record Store Day will take place on Saturday, April 22nd.

