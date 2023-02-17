LoanCare Launches LoanCare Analytics™

Industry's most robust data analytics platform offers sophisticated Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) analytics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare, a top U.S. mortgage subservicer, announced it has launched a proprietary, all-in-one portfolio management solution, LoanCare Analytics™. The platform was built to support mortgage servicing rights (MSR) investors with a focus on customer engagement, liquidity, and credit risk.

"Having an all-in-one tool to manage servicing portfolios is more important than ever, as the market continues to move through volatile economic conditions. This is a significant technological advancement for the industry. It offers our clients unprecedented transparency into their loan portfolio and doesn't require lenders to hire analysts to weed through the information," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "Our investment in LoanCare Analytics was rooted in our quest to deliver levels of insight into loan portfolios like never before. Portfolio managers will benefit from real-time analytics when they need to make a quick decision on when they should buy or sell MSRs, without having to mine through millions of data points."

According to the January 2023 Economic & Housing Outlook Commentary from the Fannie Mae's Economic & Strategic Research Group, there has been a recent upward trend in continuing unemployment claims, which despite still being low, historically suggests a broader economic downtown is imminent if there is a meaningful movement off of a cyclical bottom in this measure. LoanCare recognizes this trend and is empowering MSR owners with real-time analytics to make timely, informed decisions and actions as necessary.

LoanCare Analytics accelerates portfolio optimization analysis with extensive views and filtering, enabling MSR owners to connect the dots across their portfolio and take action down to the loan level. No matter the size of the company or level of expertise on the team, LoanCare Analytics can help all take advantage of data analytics to make smarter decisions across the servicing spectrum.

The platform helps answer the following questions:

Should we buy or sell loans?

What are the segments of the portfolio to focus the operational areas?

What are the optimal portfolio attributes (geography, loan type, vintage, etc.)?

"During times of economic uncertainty having access to real-time portfolio performance analytics is imperative, the companies who can quickly harness their portfolio data to make confident decisions will be best positioned for success. LoanCare uniquely offers the capabilities needed for clients to effectively manage their portfolios in today's market," said Worrall.

About LoanCare

LoanCare is a top national provider of full service, component, and interim mortgage loan subservicing. The company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decisioning across the servicing spectrum. For 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com.

