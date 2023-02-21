Brazilian-Made Footwear, Accessories, and Apparel Featured in New York City COTERIE and MAGIC Fashion Trade Shows

On the heels of last year's successful New York City fashion trade shows and MAGIC Las Vegas earlier this month, Brazil's fashion – with the help of ApexBrasil – returns to the U.S. fashion capital, shining a spotlight on the region's rising prominence in the global market

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, will sponsor 34 Brazilian footwear, accessories, and apparel brands and companies at this year's COTERIE and MAGIC fashion trade shows, where premier women's contemporary collections will be on display to an audience of international and domestic retailers, buyers, influencers, media, and more. Among the top fashion trade shows in the U.S, these two prominent events will take place in conjunction at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City from February 21-23, and Brazil-based companies and designers will have a presence throughout both shows.

Specifically focused on the women's East Coast market, MAGIC showcases modern sportswear, footwear, and accessories from established and emerging brands. COTERIE features women's contemporary and advanced contemporary apparel, accessories, and footwear. In addition to ApexBrasil, the Brazilian brands and companies that will be onsite are supported by TexBrasil, a program for the textile and fashion industry that was created by ApexBrasil in partnership with Abit, the Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association that focuses on boosting the development of Brazilian fashion brands in markets around the globe. Other partners include: Abicalçados, the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, whose mission is to increase the presence of the Brazilian footwear industry and its brands in the international market; Brazilian Footwear, an export incentive program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with ApexBrasil; Abest, the Brazilian Association of Fashion Designers, which is a group that serves a similar mission for Brazilian fashion brands; Fashion Label Brasil (the Fashion Internationalization Program of Added Value), supported by Abest and ApexBrasil, which promotes Brazilian brands and Brazilian fashion abroad; the Brazilian Institute of Gems and Precious Metals (IBGM), which is committed to representing, developing, and promoting the interests of all segments of the gems, jewelry, and watch sectors; and Precious Brazil, which is a sectoral project of IBGM and ApexBrasil that aims to support and promote Brazilian companies in the stone and jewelry segments.

Lilian Kaddissi, superintendent of strategic projects at Abit, explains the importance of Brazil's participation at the COTERIE and MAGIC fashion shows, which has been made possible through the partnership between these trade sector associations. "We have had a consistent presence at the annual COTERIE and MAGIC trade shows over the past few years. The number of Brazilian brands onsite has grown each year, and we are excited to see even more business connections made during the 2023 edition."

Brazil has a thriving 200-year-old apparel industry that is comprised of brands and designers that are globally recognized. Brazil has the only complete textile supply chain in the Western world, positioning the country as one of the biggest upcoming markets in the fashion segment. Brazil was one of the top 10 global markets for clothing and accessories in 2019, and the fifth largest footwear producer in the world. Last year, the country reached a production milestone of 840 million pairs of shoes, of which 141.9 million pairs were exported internationally, generating $1.31 billion USD. When compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, that is a 23.2% rise in unit volume and 34.8% in revenue. Brazil's commitment to innovation and sustainability in fashion, footwear, and apparel is helping to drive demand now and will continue to do so in the future as consumer interests and demands change.

Some of the Brazilian brands that will be on display at COTERIE and MAGIC include:

Brazil in small quantities, guaranteeing careful attention to every detail with an impeccable and exclusive finish. Paola Benardi is a portfolio brand in the Lebel Fashion Group, producing knit wear that is akin to true works of art. The pieces are produced inin small quantities, guaranteeing careful attention to every detail with an impeccable and exclusive finish.

Nádia Gimenes is an accessories brand that is the realization of a childhood dream of the eponymous designer. The creations, including rings, necklaces, hair accessories, and pendants are all developed by Nádia from sketch to finish. Each collection tells a different story often inspired by paradisiacal settings, art, nature, and historical references.

Serpui delivers creations that are not just beautiful handbags but works of art. Based in São Paulo, the brand delivers four collections a year for consumers looking for special and quality designs that use sophisticated materials such as mother of pearl, Swarovski crystals, and hand-made embroideries.

Maria Pavan helps to keep the brand modern and competitive with collections that are inspired by the elegance and sophistication of its customers, who have a passion for exclusivity and appreciation for fine details. Maria Pavan was born from the idea of offering comfort, beauty, style, and elegance through pieces that are composed of modern knitting. Passed from mother to daughter, the new generation that manageshelps to keep the brand modern and competitive with collections that are inspired by the elegance and sophistication of its customers, who have a passion for exclusivity and appreciation for fine details.

Alexandre Birman in 1995 and is focused on producing footwear, handbags, and accessories. The brand invests heavily in researching trends, and in developing new materials and technologies to create its portfolio. Schutz's mission is to offer product concepts that put to the forefront design, quality, fashion, and freedom of expression. The brand has outlets located in key fashion centers in Brazil , as well as in New York City and Los Angeles . Schutz was founded byin 1995 and is focused on producing footwear, handbags, and accessories. The brand invests heavily in researching trends, and in developing new materials and technologies to create its portfolio. Schutz's mission is to offer product concepts that put to the forefront design, quality, fashion, and freedom of expression. The brand has outlets located in key fashion centers in, as well as inand

Other Brazilian fashion and footwear can be found at booths 5555, 5454, 7024, 5141, 5460, 5334, 7630, 7458, 7455, 7034, 7349, 7028, 7554, 5163, 5349, 6921, 5336, and 7461. ApexBrasil supports a number of additional priority sectors through exposure with the U.S. market. To learn more, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

