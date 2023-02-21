Cushing Terrell Signs SME Climate Commitment to Meet Emissions Reduction Targets

Multidisciplinary design firm, Cushing Terrell, joins the United Nations Race to Zero campaign.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing Terrell has joined a group of 4,200 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who have committed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half before 2030, achieve net-zero emissions before 2050, and disclose their progress on a yearly basis.

Cushing Terrell joins a community of hundreds of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) globally who have committed to taking action against climate change through goals to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. (PRNewswire)

The SME Climate Commitment is an initiative of the We Mean Business Coalition, the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, and the International Chamber of Commerce. The partnership opens the door for SMEs to join the United Nations Race to Zero campaign — an international initiative that brings together a coalition of real economy actors and 120 governments committed to achieve net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

Learn more about Cushing Terrell's commitment to sustainability.

"The SME Climate Commitment represents a significant, yet logical, next step on our journey of sustainability and climate-related actions and commitments," said Cushing Terrell Director of Sustainability Ashleigh Powell. "Notably, it marks our shift away from a 10-year investment in purchasing renewable energy and carbon offsets toward committing to specific action to decarbonize our operations. While signing the commitment was our first big step, the real fun begins now as we inventory emissions associated with our operations and outline a path for incremental reductions that will help us achieve our net-zero goal."

In collaboration with the Net Zero team at Oxford University, the SME Climate Hub provides best-in-class tools and resources to enable SMEs to measure, report, and reduce their environmental impact.

"These companies [SMEs], which represent over 90% of businesses worldwide and employ two billion people, will be integral to our collective efforts to reach net-zero emissions," said Nigel Topping who serves as a United Nations Climate Action Champion.

"We recognize the vital importance of joining the global Race to Zero," said Cushing Terrell President Greg Matthews. "This growing collective of businesses will have a great impact. With the expertise of our passionate design professionals, we're excited to be part of the innovative thinking and solutions-development that will protect our planet and support our businesses."

Learn more about Cushing Terrell's sustainable design services.

About Cushing Terrell

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the firm and its multidisciplinary team today. With 13 offices across the United States and services spanning 30 disciplines, the team works collaboratively to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. cushingterrell.com

Originally constructed in 1922, Romney Hall is one of the most noteworthy buildings on Montana State University’s (MSU) campus in Bozeman, MT. Cushing Terrell partnered with MSU to design for its extensive renovation. The iconic building contributes significant value to the MSU Historic District, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and was recently awarded LEED Gold. (PRNewswire)

Cushing Terrell logo. Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 by architects Ralph Cushing and Everett Terrell. They acted on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opened the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity — the foundations of our design practice and what still defines us today. cushingterrell.com (PRNewsfoto/Cushing Terrell) (PRNewswire)

