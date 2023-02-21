Gong Named a Representative Vendor in "Action Platform" Category in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence

Gong Reality Platform's AI-generated insights and recommendations recognized for helping revenue teams increase seller productivity and improve deal execution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the "Action Platform" category in the second annual Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms. Gong autonomously captures and understands customer interactions and prompts actions that can in turn increase sales productivity, improve deal execution, and help ensure the success of strategic initiatives, especially with changing market needs.

The latest research from Gartner outlines the players, key capabilities, value propositions, and use cases in the Revenue Intelligence (RI) industry. A Market Guide defines a market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term. With the focus on early markets, a Market Guide does not rate or position vendors but rather outlines attributes of representative vendors that are providing offerings in the market to give further insight into the market itself. "By 2025, 75% of B2B sales organizations will replace traditional sales playbooks with AI-based guided selling solutions," the report predicts.

Gong supports revenue teams' most critical workflows in one platform to understand pipeline risks and opportunities, and prompt teams to take action accordingly. With this understanding, organizations can in turn increase sales productivity, defend their customer base, and pivot their go-to-market strategy to better address changing market needs. Built using proprietary AI technology and leveraging a network of more than 120 integration partners, Gong can connect fully into a company's revenue organization to assist them in GTM activities.

"Gong has proven to us that there's value in getting people engaged in the platform and thinking about other ways to tie data together. It's led to very successful outcomes," said David Hershenson, Senior Director of Revenue Operations at Tray.io.

"In today's economy, sales cycles are more complicated and are getting longer," said Amit Bendov, co-founder and CEO, Gong. "And companies are looking to consolidate their tech stacks and optimize every dollar spent. The Gong platform delivers the most complete solution and autonomously recommends actions to help sellers close deals faster."

When integrated into an organization's sales cycle, Revenue Intelligence can more accurately and efficiently bring deals to completion. According to the report, "Sales operations leaders supporting sales force automation solutions should use this Market Guide to review vendors and the key capabilities offered."

To access the Gartner 2023 Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, click here .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,500 innovative companies like

Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, Sprout Social, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

