Jogan Health's New Investment in Nymbl Science Brings Confidence and Safety to Older Adults in The Community

Digital balance-training assistance for older adults meets an all-points approach to healthcare management. The investment will result in an expansion of options for older adults who are looking to take control of their lives and stop living in fear of falling or sustaining injury.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jogan Health has recently announced a new investment in digital balance-training tech company Nymbl Science . The latest in a line of investments with Denver Angels as they continue to grow their portfolio of Colorado companies. Nymbl Science is focused on developing and distributing digital balance-training technology and materials to older adults across the US and the world. "Well on the way to preventing over a million falls, Nymbl Science is perfectly positioned in the marketplace to complement Jogan Health's preventative, all-points approach to healthcare and public health." says Dan Dietrich, President and CEO of Jogan Health.

Nymbl Science is the nation's leader in scalable fall prevention for older adults, offering a well-researched and expertly developed program with a heavily emphasized digital component. Providing older adults with this technology – which presents them with a series of curated, weekly tips and articles on fall prevention, a host of balance activities that older adults actually enjoy, and an all-encompassing, easy-to-use digital connectivity hub that houses all the features – has the potential to change their quality of life and boost their confidence en masse.

"Our mission is to prevent one million falls. We are deliberately thinking big because we aspire to improve the health of older adults across the entire world. Our digital approach to balance training enables scalability and allows us to bring care into the homes of older adults on their schedule. We are using technology to reach millions of older adults who are shut in their homes and who don't have access to wellness services." says Ed Likovich, CEO of Nymbl Science.

About Nymbl Science

Nymbl provides digital balance training that is scalable, insightful, and cost-saving for its partners, as well as effective and engaging for older adults. The company relies on a scientifically validated balance training program, which teaches the brain and body to work together, known as dual tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. The brainchild of Dr. JP Farcy, an industry and community leader who recruited a coalition of doctors and health professionals onto his roster, Nymbl Science works toward a simple goal: empowering older adults to fully and confidently participate in life. For more information on the science behind Nymbl's program, visit https://nymblscience.com/proof-the-science/ . For more on the program itself, visit https://nymblscience.com/the-program/ .

About Jogan Health

Jogan Health was founded on the principle of helping communities in need during healthcare staffing shortages. We delivered hospital surge staffing and public health services to medical facilities and communities all over the country. Today, we continue to put the care back into healthcare by reinventing staffing partnerships and expertly matching healthcare providers with facilities. We also provide public health services and emergency response consulting solutions. We continue to look forward and have expanded into offering innovative technological solutions to the healthcare community at large. Learn more at joganhealth.com.

About Denver Angels

Denver Angels is a private investment group of 600+ members committed to finding and investing in the next generation of great Colorado companies. Denver Angels works hard to provide more than just capital to help its portfolio companies succeed by leveraging the deep business experience, infrastructure, and resources of the Denver Angels member base. Learn more at denverangels.co.

