SPARTAN EDUCATION GROUP NOW ACCEPTING CADETS INTO ALLEGIANT-SPONSORED FLIGHT TRAINING PROGRAM

Allegiant Altitude Pilot Pathway to Provide Integrated Training for Pilot Students in Broomfield, CO.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Education Group (SEG) today announced it is now accepting cadets into the Altitude Pilot Pathway, a training program developed in partnership with Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT). This pathway delivers FAA Part 141 ab initio pilot training together with customized courses and experiences resulting in enhanced preparedness for pilot opportunities at Allegiant.

(PRNewswire)

Spartan Education Group brings its expertise and a 94-year history in aviation training to the collaboration with Allegiant. The program, located at Spartan's flight school in Broomfield, CO, provides coaching, instruction, and support for current and future cadets to go from zero flight hours to sitting in the first officer seat.

"We are excited to partner with Spartan in helping to create a closed loop pathway for cadets to become Allegiant pilots," said Allegiant President Greg Anderson. "This partnership provides an important foundation that will allow us to introduce pilot candidates to the unique benefits of flying for Allegiant. We expect this partnership will support Allegiant's plans for future growth."

The Altitude Pilot Pathway was custom designed by Allegiant and Spartan to provide cadets with leadership training, level D jet simulator training, and ground school and flight training. The program will also introduce cadets to senior executives at Allegiant and expose them to the airline's unique culture and innovative business model. Spartan's expertise in higher education incorporates modern learning management systems, proprietary digital resources, and performance reporting into a holistic experience for the Allegiant cadet.

The Altitude Pilot Pathway is unique among partnerships between airlines and flight schools because it seeks to eliminate the financial barriers that many would-be cadets face when training to become a pilot. Allegiant's Loan Forgiveness Program can forgive up to $50,000 of student pilot training debt after three years of flying for Allegiant and meeting the airline's performance standards.

"We're proud to partner with a company that is more than just an airline," said Rob Polston, Chief Executive Officer of SEG. "Allegiant is a leader in their class and has grown by innovating and connecting people. We're excited to jointly launch the Altitude Pilot Pathway to modernize pilot training in the U.S."

Classes are enrolling now. For more information, new pilots and CFIs should inquire today at AllegiantAltitudePilotPathway.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Spartan Education Group, LLC

Spartan Education Group (SEG) provides aviation educational services. SEG operates training institutions of Spartan Iraq, McAir Aviation, and Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. Spartan has trained over 100,000 pilots and technicians. Spartan students have come from across the United States and over 40 countries. McAir Aviation is an FAA Part 141 Flight School located in the Denver, CO area.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company