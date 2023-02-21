Ventra Health Announces Acquisition of Deras Global

Offshore Acquisition Expands Ventra Health's Footprint into The Philippines

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health , a technology-enabled leader in revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management, and advisory services for hospital-based physician specialties, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Deras Global Services, a Philippines-based provider of RCM services for hospital-based physician specialties. "The Deras family is proud of the partnership developed with Ventra Health over the past ten years and shares the key value of best-in-class service delivery to clients," said Deras CEO Will Juras, "I am excited for the personal and professional opportunities available to our dedicated colleagues as the newest member of the Ventra Health family," added Juras.

The acquisition represents a key piece of Ventra Health's global workforce development and service-delivery strategy. The transaction is another move in what has been a busy first quarter for the venerable Physician RCM platform. "Moving fast on accretive opportunities that enhance client delivery and growth is my top priority. We will continue to move aggressively when opportunities present themselves," said Ventra Health CEO Steven Huddleston.

Located in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, the acquisition expands Ventra Health's footprint into the Philippines with 300+ employees and additional capacity to support significant growth in the future.

About Ventra Health:

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra Health partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of Abeo, DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and now Deras Global, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia markets.

