EasySend Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

- VIP enables EasySend to integrate with Symitar® -

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend, a no-code platform that empowers organizations to transform complex forms, customer data intake, and signature collection processes into easy digital experiences, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide EasySend with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable EasySend's platform to integrate with Symitar®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

EasySend integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

In today's market, banks and credit unions are turning their attention towards reducing expenses, improving operations, increasing efficiency, and exploring new sources of income to navigate economic uncertainty. EasySend assures Jack Henry's customers that engaging digital journeys are optimized across channels by collecting consumer data and signatures in a way that seamlessly integrates into internal systems and processes. EasySend empowers financial institutions to automate workflows and streamline customer and member interactions.

"Financial institutions are realizing in this day and age that if they do not adapt and cater to their customers and members while offering digitally secure options, many are now able to find a better solution with another credit union or financial institution," said Tal Daskal, CEO and co-founder of EasySend. "As a VIP member, EasySend now has a direct connection with Jack Henry's customers to offer digital transformation and build faster digital journeys for members and accountholders at a fraction of the cost."

Jack Henry's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.

About Jack Henry™:

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

About EasySend:

EasySend is a no-code platform that empowers organizations to transform complex forms, customer data intake and signature collection processes into easy digital experiences. By collecting customer data and signatures in a way that seamlessly integrates into internal systems and processes, EasySend empowers organizations to automate workflows and streamline customer interactions. Learn more at easysend.io .

View original content:

SOURCE EasySend