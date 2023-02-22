Hirewell Launches New Website Reflecting Its Radically Different Approach to Hiring

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirewell announced the launch of its rebrand and new website.

Hirewell underwent significant transformation following the $21MM investment from Prytek. Since then, Hirewell acquired Sourcewell, Rainmakers, and TritonExec while it expanded its services in supply chain and insurance recruiting. From high-touch, tech-enabled recruiting to next-gen software that companies use themselves, Hirewell now has a solution for every hiring need. To showcase its progress, Hirewell launched a revamped website with a fresh new look.

Hirewell's new logo, font, and colors represent its bold and modern approach while maintaining the brand equity built since 2001.

The new messaging represents what Hirewell means to clients and the voice that has differentiated Hirewell for years on its podcasts, blogs, and social content. Concise. Punchy. And, enjoyable to read.

The new photography represents Hirewell's actual people, its most important asset. Not stock photography that lacks a soul or an identity.

But most importantly, the new site organizes Hirewell in a way that is easy to understand and navigate. Making the complex simple. It's what makes Hirewell special.

"We've been on a twenty-year journey to disrupt the recruiting industry. We're excited to launch our new website, which highlights our diverse talent solutions, our technology, and the people that bring those solutions to life." – Matt Massucci, CEO and Founder of Hirewell

Connect directly with one of our recruiters, learn about our tech, explore all the ways we specialize, apply to one of our job openings, and more. Check out the new Hirewell website and say hi to the future of talent acquisition.

About Hirewell

Hirewell is a global talent solutions provider. Companies become whom they want to be using Hirewell's modern approach to hiring. Through strategy, recruiters that always deliver, and next-gen recruitment tech, Hirewell has a solution for every hiring need. Hirewell specializes in helping companies hire in technology, HR, marketing, sales, finance & accounting, real estate, supply chain, insurance, and executive roles. Hirewell also has technology products that companies can use themselves. As Prytek's Talent Solutions Division, Hirewell's approach reflects Prytek's vision to create industry and client impact through vertically-integrated value chains. Want to learn more? Follow Hirewell on LinkedIn or subscribe to the Talent Insights series.

