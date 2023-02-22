HYPORT DIGITAL REVOLUTIONIZES DISPLAY AD PROGRAM TO WEED OUT MISLEADING METRICS

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyport Digital , the digital marketing arm of media franchisor The N2 Company, has transformed how it serves display advertisements on behalf of the company's 25,000 small business advertising partners. Agency leaders cite this singular shift – away from all in-app display ad placements – for the doubling of view-through conversions (VTC) and clickthrough rates (CTR) that actually reflect consumer intent.

Hyport wants to deliver quality clicks and likely conversions – not vanity metrics that don't tell the true story.

"At Hyport Digital, we're always looking for ways to improve digital marketing for small businesses. So when we realized the shortcomings of CTR – by experiencing accidental clickthroughs ourselves – we made it our mission to improve the accuracy and transparency of Hyport's display ad metrics," said Jess Nelson, Display Product Manager at Hyport.

Breaking from the display advertising mold, Hyport removed mobile in-app placement completely. With the same budgets, the agency has seen a major increase in VTC simply by changing where ads are served.

View-through conversion is a superior measurement to CTR for one main reason, says Nelson: Intentionality. Unlike the rate at which consumers click on an ad (often by accident when trying to dismiss it), VTR describes when someone is served an ad and later, of their own accord, chooses to visit the advertiser's website. Web visitors gained via VTC are there because they choose to be, not because they mistakenly clicked an ad when trying to dismiss it.

"When measuring CTR, accidental clickthroughs count. We flipped the script on display advertising because we're in the business of providing quality clicks and likely conversions – not vanity metrics that may look impressive but don't tell the true story," Nelson said.

Though Hyport no longer serves ads that interrupt app use, the team does still serve ads in mobile browsers on whatever device targeted consumers are using.

Hyport Digital was formed in 2018 to help small businesses reach their ideal clients digitally. The full-service agency, backed by an eight-time Inc. 5000-ranked company, offers the following digital marketing solutions in addition to mobile and display advertising: Web design, SEO, SEM, email marketing, OTT advertising, Live Chat, paid social advertising, and reputation management.

