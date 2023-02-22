Ordaōs and FatiAbGen Partner to Optimize Therapeutics for Challenging Oncology Conditions

Ordaōs to Leverage the Speed and Efficiency of AI and Machine Learning to Improve the Safety and Efficacy of FatiAbGen's Monoclonal Antibodies

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordaōs, a biotechnology company designing novel mini-proteins to help drug hunters deliver life-saving treatments, today announced a collaboration with FatiAbGen, a South Korea-based biopharma company developing monoclonal antibody-based therapies. As a part of their partnership, Ordaōs will use their in silico Design Engine to optimize antibodies for several oncology conditions including pancreatic and ovarian cancer, of which there is a high unmet need.

Ordaōs Bio (PRNewswire)

"Ordaōs is pleased to be collaborating with FatiAbGen to optimize their monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of these debilitating cancers," said Ziwei Liang, CSO of Ordaōs. "Together in partnership, we can address many of the challenges faced in difficult-to-treat diseases and help develop therapeutics for those patients who currently have limited options."

As part of this collaboration, Ordaōs will employ their proprietary in silico Design Engine to optimize the overall safety and efficacy of FatiAbGen's existing monoclonnal anitbodies. The Ordaōs Design Engine, which leverages the power of multitask, metalearning AI, can rapidly enhance FatiAbGen's existing antibodies indicated for a number of oncology conditions. FatiAbGen will then be responsible for developing these antibodies in pre-clinical study.

"We remain committed to meeting the unmet needs of patients by exploring new and challenging technologies and markets," Said JayJay Lee, CEO of FatiAbGen. "Combining our capabilities with Ordaōs and their proprietary Design Engine will further our efforts in creative research, development and delivery to patients in need of a treatment."

FatiAbGen will utilize their capabilities in manufacturing antibodies in therapeutic markets in tandem with their fusion protein antibody drug conjugate(ADC) platform technology. FatiAbGen currently has developed novel antibodies for treating autoimmune diseases that cause allergies, and has previously used their proprietary technology to develop treatments for Mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer.

To learn more, visit the Ordaōs website, or email contact@ordaos.bio.

About Ordaōs

Ordaōs is a human-enabled, machine-driven drug design company that helps birth novel therapies to reduce patient suffering, improve health, and extend life. Our flagship solution, miniPRO™ mini-proteins, enable drug hunters to deliver safer and more effective treatments in a fraction of the time of traditional discovery methods.

About FatiAbGen

Fatiabgen is a preclinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class therapeutic antibodies for targeted therapy such as fusion protein ADC and Bispecific for the treatment of Mesothelioma, Pancreatic and Ovarian cancer.

More About The Ordaōs Design Engine:

Ordaōs uses The Ordaōs Design Engine, to deliver true protein property design - leveraging continuous learning loops and proprietary data sets to translate human-targeted product criteria into machine-designed mini-proteins. Starting with amino acids, the Design Engine generates, appraises, and ranks billions of protein sequences and hundreds of thousands of protein structures and properties to create customized miniPRO™ proteins. These proteins are then rapidly evaluated in vitro to provide intelligent feedback on multiple design objectives including protein structure, binding specificity and affinity, solubility, stability, immunogenicity, and developability. This iterative process delivers optimized mini-proteins to meet the client's specific molecular target product profile (mTPP). They are also less likely to cause adverse side effects and are easier and less expensive to test, develop, and manufacture than traditional proteins. Using this approach, the Ordaōs Design Engine creates more ideal, unseen protein leads than others and can accelerate drug candidate development, increasing the probability of more therapeutically effective candidates. All of this provides clients with a high level of confidence in their investigational new drug (IND) applications.

CONTACT

David Longo

Chief Executive Officer

201-696-5358

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ordaōs Bio