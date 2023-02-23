Amos Sweets Releases 4D Gummy Blocks in Brand-New Design for More Yummy Fun

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amos Sweets, the inventor of 3D-shaped gummies, has relaunched its star item, 4D(3D+Delicious)Gummy Blocks, in a brand-new design to better represent the value of #BuildYummyFun with stackable gummy blocks.

Amos 4D Gummy Blocks is more than just gummy candy. It is a play toy, a tool for learning. Since its initial launch in 2017, Amos 4D Gummy Blocks has been loved and adored by children and parents in over 40 countries, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, South East Asia, and some European countries.

The new package design takes on a lighter blue background with a block-shaped motif and features colorful and fun gummy-built figures, which visualize the key values of the product, Fun & Play, filled with fruit juice. This new design was first launched in Japan and then in China. It has gained substantial popularity and is expanding to the global market. In the United States, it's available online, including on Amazon, Walmart.com, and Amossweets.com. It can also be found in brick-and-mortar stores such as Ross, Dollar Tree, and Burlington and will enter Albertsons and Michaels in May.

The standard package comes in a resealable on-the-go bag with four fruit flavors, blueberry, strawberry, lemon, and apple. Consumers can also create new mixed flavors by stacking two or more flavors together. The 3D shapes of the gummy blocks make it possible for the gummies to stack upon each other and allow people to build edible animals, vehicles, buildings, or anything they can with their creative hands. Playing with sweets will enable people to see, smell, feel, and of course, taste. The more senses are involved, the more people can learn and retain.

The series offers a standard 3.53 Oz bag, 5 Oz bag, 7 Oz bag, 12 Oz bag, and 3.53 Oz theatre box to adapt to every day and seasonal needs. Smaller packaging is great for a quick on-the-go snack at any time of the day. While bigger-sized packages are perfect for gatherings with family and friends or themed parties. Building gummy creations with stackable gummy blocks is a fun and festive way to enjoy quality time with loved ones. With Amos 3D technology, the detailed shapes of gummies are perfect for baking decoration, crafting or mixed candy dishes during holidays.

Amos 4D Gummy Blocks (PRNewswire)

Amos Sweets wants to create a world where people can have a moment of smile anytime, anywhere, filled with innovative sweets that embody "Fun and Play". Amos offers more than a sweet indulgence, but a play toy, a tool for learning, and a way to express yourself and embody your sense of fun, spontaneity, and youthfulness. In addition to the 4D Gummy Series, Amos also has TastySounds, an audio Lollipop product line that is a fusion of bone conduction technology and candy, allowing you to listen to music through your mouth. And for every moment of celebration, Amos seasonal candy lines provide a wide array of holiday traditions and customized crazy sweets for everyone. For more information about Amos Sweets, follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.amossweets.com

ABOUT AMOS SWEETS

Amos Sweets, the world's candy innovator, has specialized in producing and marketing innovative candies since 2004, owning three manufacturing centers with BRC-A, ISO22000, HACCP, Halal, and Kosher certifications and achieving international quality and dietary standards. It has been listed as one of the 2023 Global Top 100 Candy companies and won the Best Novelty of Buyer's Choice Award 2022 by Candy Industry in the USA.

As the inventor of 3D-shaped gummies, Amos has revolutionized traditional gummy candy and brought it to a new level with the signature 4D(3D+Delicious) Gummy series. Accumulating more varieties covering Fun & Creative, Indulgence, Every day, and Seasonal, Amos candies are sold in over 50 countries, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, etc., and supplied to major retailers such as Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, 7-11, FamilyMart and among others. For more information, visit www.amossweets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amos Sweets