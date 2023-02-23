Bayard has been named a 2023 Google Premier Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based recruitment marketing agency Bayard has achieved 2023 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. This is the seventh consecutive year Bayard has been named to the list.

Bayard's team of experts provides recruitment marketing, talent insights, and employer branding services to organizations in the U.S. and beyond. Celebrating 100 years in the business this year, Bayard has been a pioneer in the field, working with transportation, retail, hospitality, food service, healthcare, and technology companies to find and hire talent. In today's uniquely challenging labor market, Bayard's powerful digital marketing strategies have been instrumental in helping the agency's clients fill employment gaps and not only achieve, but exceed their hiring and retention goals.

"We are incredibly proud of the longevity and success of our Google partnership," said Phil Roberts, Executive Vice President, Digital Marketing at Bayard. "Google plays a critical role in helping our clients find, attract, and hire the best talent. In partnership with the Google team, Megan Weinert, Director of Search Engine Optimization at Bayard, and our team of digital specialists are able to deliver the highest ROI and optimization for our talent acquisition partners across industries."

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program .

The Google Partners program underwent significant changes in 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner, through advanced program requirements and offering Premier Partner benefits to promote growth and success with Google Ads. In 2023, the program continues to support its Premier Partners and their clients.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for 2023. These companies are among the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective countries. It's a true accomplishment, one that signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, in forging new client relationships, and in helping clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers build smart online strategies and drive long-term success," said Marcin Karnowski, Senior Director of Ads Marketing.

Bayard is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program, which is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

For more information about Bayard and to explore the company's full range of offerings, visit https://bayardad.com/ .

About Bayard

Since 1923, Bayard has been a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With a focus on innovation, Bayard partners with employers across multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, and food service, to engage and acquire the most qualified and diverse candidates. As a full-service agency, Bayard helps companies achieve their hiring goals through proven, cost-effective methods that deliver high ROI. Bayard's suite of services is broken down into five main categories: insights, creative, media, recruitment process outsourcing, and recruitment automation. Led by a team of industry veterans, Bayard's adaptable solutions are based on aggregated industry best practices and innumerable case studies. With 100 years of business acumen, Bayard understands the array of challenges facing talent acquisition leaders and works efficiently — and collaboratively — to deliver results. At Bayard, We Get Talent.

