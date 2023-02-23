P2 Science raises funding round led by Lewis & Clark AgriFood

WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P2 Science Inc., a leading green chemistry company, announced today the close of a funding round led by Lewis & Clark AgriFood. In the round, Lewis & Clark was joined by existing investors, including Heritage Group Ventures, Chanel, Elm Street Ventures, and SaferMade. Prior investors in P2 also include BASF Venture Capital, Connecticut Innovations, Advantage Capital, and others.

The proceeds from this round will primarily be used to expand sales and production of Citropol®, P2's flagship product platform. Through a proprietary process called Process Intensified Continuous Etherification ("PICE"), P2 transforms renewable forest-derived feedstocks into high-performance ingredients for use in a variety of personal care, cosmetics, and beauty products. Citropol® exceeds the performance of traditional emollients, including silicones, and is easy to formulate while safe for human health and the environment. In 2022, P2 won five industry awards, including the Innovation Best Breakthrough Supplier Award from BeautyMatter, one of the most trusted voices in beauty. In addition, in January 2023, Unilever's haircare brand, Living Proof, launched three new products built on P2's ingredients.

"We've built a new patented, market-leading ingredient platform, that allows customers to build incredibly high-performance products which also satisfy consumer demands, regulatory requirements, and internal sustainability goals," said Neil Burns, CEO of P2 Science. "There is nothing in the market today like Citropol®. We now have 22 patented Citropol® products that are used in every product category across personal care and beauty. This new round of financing will allow us to supercharge production and accelerate our global sales pipeline."

In addition to Citropol®, P2 has developed other proprietary products and chemistries for use across industries, such as flavor and fragrance, specialty materials, and more. A process that has also garnered particular interest is P2's Process Intensified Ozonolysis ("PIOz"), which has a much smaller footprint, is more efficient, and is more scalable than traditional ozonolysis. In May 2020, P2 announced a Joint Development Agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to commercialize renewable plant-based products across high-value markets, such as nylons, polyesters, lubricants, and agrochemicals, utilizing PIOz.

"P2 is one of the very few successful sustainable chemistry platform companies," said Chuck Warta, Operating Partner with Lewis & Clark AgriFood. "Consumers and companies across industries are looking for highly functional, new, sustainable alternatives. Many in the personal care and beauty space are now turning to P2 for innovation. We are excited to partner with the P2 team and existing investors to grow a world-leading green chemistry company, deeply rooted in technology, with a portfolio of sustainable, high-value, and high-performance products." As part of this financing, Chuck Warta has joined P2's Board of Directors.

About P2 Science

P2 Science is a green chemistry company co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include Lewis and Clark AgriFood, Heritage Group Ventures, BASF Venture Capital, and Chanel. The company started its first manufacturing plant in September 2018, producing renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit www.p2science.com .

About Lewis & Clark AgriFood

Lewis & Clark AgriFood is a St. Louis-based group of experienced investment professionals passionate about investing in companies at the forefront of food and agriculture innovation. We look for companies that deliver benefits to the stakeholders in the food and agriculture sector, from the producer, through the supply chain, all the way to the consumer. We invest in companies that are at the growth stage of their evolution, poised to scale their technology to a national or global scale. As founders, operators, investors, and scientists, our seasoned investment team brings a breadth of quality sector experience to every investment. For more information, visit www.lewisandclarkagrifood.com .

