Raisbeck Engineering announces the appointment of Lisa Wood as the Director of Marketing

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Company and leading provider of performance enhancement systems for business, commercial and military aircraft, announces the appointment of Lisa Wood as the Director of Marketing. In this role, Ms. Wood will evolve the brand strategy, expanding Raisbeck's reach beyond the markets served today, creating more robust customer contact mechanisms while managing all aspects of marketing communications.

Ms. Wood brings over 20 years of brand-building experience spanning across multiple industries including specialty automotive and marine industries. Her vast expertise in brand architecture and integrated marketing, both in commercial and defense markets, will expand awareness of Raisbeck's corporate brand into new markets as well as strengthen current customer relationships.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the talented Raisbeck team," says Wood, "Working with best-in-class industry professionals who are experts at improving OEM aircraft that operate at maximum efficiency and safety for an ideal flying experience while creating a show-stopping image on the runway, is an opportunity of a lifetime."

"Lisa is an excellent addition to our team and will help take Raisbeck Engineering to the next level, as we strengthen our position in the King Air and Caravan markets and expand into additional aircraft with performance enhancing aftermarket STC's and kits," said Hal Chrisman, President of Raisbeck. "The breadth and depth of Lisa's experience will be a huge asset as we pursue our strategic growth initiatives."

Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Company, is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business and commercial aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck's aerodynamically designed enhancements deliver safer and more fuel-efficient performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com.

