Wochit Launches a Free, Prompt-to-Video, AI-Powered Video Generator, Enabling the Instant Creation of Professional Looking, Editable Videos

NEW YORK , Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wochit, a leader in the SaaS video creation space, today announced the launch of its new video creation tool, the Wochit Wizard (available at www.wochit.ai ). The solution leverages AI capabilities made available by ChatGPT and allows users to generate professional-looking videos from a simple text description. The Wizard takes in the prompt and puts together a script, scenes, footage, graphics, music, and effects, outputting a video that can either be downloaded as is or further edited and tweaked using Wochit's Frame online video editor.

"The generative AI revolution and the potential it brings to video creation has been at the core of our recent R&D efforts. We see the great opportunity and have been hard at work experimenting with ways in which we can incorporate and leverage this technology to make our products even better for our customers," said Dror Ginzberg, Wochit's Founder and CEO.

"While we are still developing and evaluating the best ways in which to fit this technology into our core products, we wanted to share some of our developments with the world. This is our way of not only leading the way for generative AI video creation but also contributing to the efforts of examining and testing the capabilities and limitations these innovative technologies create."

Creators are constantly on the lookout for new ways to get their ideas and visions out there quickly yet professionally. The Wochit Wizard taps into this need, providing any creator the ability to make compelling, creative content without compromising speed.

A pioneer in the video creation space for over 10 years, Wochit takes its knowledge and expertise and applies it to all its products. The Wizard utilizes Frame, Wochit's scene-based online editor. Once the video is generated, users get access to a full-featured version, where they can expand, modify and enhance their creations.

Prior to launching publicly, Wochit made the Wizard available company-wide to a select group of customers in order to collect feedback. Among these companies were Burda, LOCALiQ, Grupo Milenio, Business Insider Germany, and Groupe Cerise, all of which recognize the importance of AI and are also actively researching and examining the implications and possibilities of the field. The observations made by these partners have already begun fueling the implementation design of this technology into Wochit's core product offerings.

Wochit has been bringing the power of video creation to global businesses for over a decade. It is a trusted partner of some of the largest media companies in the world, and powers video creation for leading tech companies, brands, and marketplaces. Wochit's portfolio includes a variety of cloud-based editing tools, built for several use cases, workflows, and volumes. Wochit's products make creating, versioning, automating, and publishing, simple and smart.

