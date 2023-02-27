Albert Kahn Associates Switches to Unanet ERP AE to Unify Operations

Integration of ERP with existing Unanet CRM will allow firm to streamline processes and provide greater insights into project pursuits

DULLES, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, today announced that Albert Kahn Associates, an architecture and engineering firm with award-winning projects around the world, has switched to Unanet ERP AE to complement its existing Unanet CRM solution and integrate all its business processes, from new business proposals to invoicing and project management.

Based in Detroit, Albert Kahn has grown rapidly in the industrial and automotive industries, as well as in the adaptive reuse, corporate, higher education, healthcare, research and technology, and government segments.

The firm set out to find an ERP solution that's easy to use, would streamline management of their existing projects, and readily integrate with their CRM software.

After a careful review of several options, Albert Kahn chose Unanet ERP AE because of its ability to unify their business processes through seamless integration with their CRM, produce decision-driving insights, and provide the superior support they get from Unanet's award-winning customer service team.

"We are a modern, leading firm with a unique ability to bring complex design projects to market quickly and with precision," said Alan Cobb, CEO and chairman of the board of Albert Kahn. "We believe Unanet understands our work culture and its solutions support our commitment to excellence. Unanet's easy-to-use, project-based solutions will not only help us manage staff and shifting resources on current projects, it will also support our teams in executing our firm's business strategy. Once the ERP is fully integrated with CRM, we'll have the ability to oversee our aggressive growth trajectory and to capitalize on opportunities we may never have uncovered in the first place."

Many AEC firms report that their project pipelines are full and new work is plentiful. However, according to Unanet's 2022-2023 Inspire Report, a widely referenced benchmarking report that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges in the architecture, engineering and construction industries, 39% of firms say recruiting and maintaining appropriate staffing levels suffered as a result of the pandemic. Streamlined business functions through ERP will help firms like Albert Kahn be most efficient in managing staff and resources. And now that Albert Kahn's ERP solution will be integrated with their intuitive CRM, the firm will gain greater insights and increase revenue through more efficient processes and simplified management of new and existing relationships, some of which date back more than 100 years.

"We are excited to marry both our ERP and CRM programs together for one unified system that provides project, accounting and relationship management," said Cobb. "And we are extremely happy to have one team committed to providing friendly, knowledgeable support to us for both solutions."

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Albert Kahn Associates

Albert Kahn Associates was founded in 1895 as one of the first collaborative architecture and engineering firms in the country. Today, Kahn is still headquartered in Detroit and calls the Kahn-designed Fisher Building home, working nationally and internationally, Kahn produces significant industrial and automotive facilities, adaptive reuse projects, research and testing spaces, university and educational buildings, hospitals and healthcare spaces, corporate office campuses, and urban waterfront and development projects. Kahn's expertise encompasses architecture, engineering, interior design, program management and master planning. Guided by the legacy of founder Albert Kahn and a passion for architecture and engineering, Kahn commits to putting clients first and delivering a remarkable product. To learn more, visit AlbertKahn.com.

