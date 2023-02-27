Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Cara Delevingne, Li Jun Li, Hannah Einbinder, and Katherine Waterston Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actors Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Cara Delevingne, Li Jun Li, Hannah Einbinder, and Katherine Waterston at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, honoring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television.

Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne, Li Jun Li, Ke Huy Quan, Hannah Einbinder and Katherine Waterston Shine in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards (PRNewswire)

Key Huy Quan shined in a striking brooch from The Alchemist of Light high jewelry collection featuring a 2.70 carat oval fancy grey central diamond set in striking blue aluminium as he made history as the first Asian male to win a SAG award in film for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Angela Bassett, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, was radiant in De Beers Talisman drop earrings and matching ring featuring rough and polished fancy yellow and white diamonds complementing her vibrant yellow gown.

Making her first SAG Award appearance as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Cara Delevingne, shined in a necklace from The Alchemist of Light high jewelry collection, featuring a 20.57 pear shaped diamond, and matching diamond stud earrings.

Li Jun Li dazzled as she presented an award on the SAG stage wearing a shoulder-sweeping pair of De Beers' Arpeggia diamond line earrings paired with two Dew Drop diamond ear cuffs.

De Beers looks at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards include:

Angela Bassett in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards

De Beers Talisman Diamond Drop Earrings set in 18K Yellow Gold, 21.18 carats

De Beers Talisman Narrow Boule Diamond Ring set in 18K Yellow Gold, 5.66 carats

De Beers Horizon Diamond Band set in 18K Yellow Gold

Cara Delevingne in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Midnight Aura' Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 74.73 carats

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Midnight Aura' Earrings set in 18K Black Rhodium Plated White Gold, 9.58 carats

De Beers Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum, 17.03 carats

De Beers Volute Ring set in Platinum, 6.80 carats

De Beers Adonis Rose Pear Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 5.40 carats

De Beers Emerald Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 6.14 carats

De Beers Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 7.15 carats

Ke Huy Quan in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Ascending Shadows' Brooch set in 18K White Gold, Titanium, and Blue Aluminum, 17.08 carats

Li Jun Li in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards

De Beers Arpeggia Long Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 4.68 carats

De Beers Dewdrop Single Diamond Ear Cuff set in 18K White Gold

De Beers Dewdrop Single Diamond Ear Cuff set in 18K White Gold

De Beers Arpeggia Three Line Diamond Bracelet set in 18K White Gold, 9.49 carats

De Beers Enchanted Lotus HJ Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 5.87 carats

De Beers Arpeggia Three Row Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.69 carats

Hannah Einbinder in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards

De Beers Wavy Lines Diamond Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 53.08 carats.

De Beers DB Classic Diamond Stud Earrings set in Platinum, 4.04 carats.

De Beers Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 2.65 carats.

De Beers Allegria Diamond Band set in Platinum, 3.70 carats.

Katherine Waterston in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards

De Beers Classic Pear Diamond Sleeper Earrings set in Platinum, 10.17 carats

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 37 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

