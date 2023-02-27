Próspera and Infinita VC will host the "Decentralizing Finance Summit" on May 5-7

ROATAN, Honduras, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Próspera and Infinita VC will host the second Builders' Summit for 2023. The "Decentralizing Finance Summit" will take place in Próspera's flagship city on Roatan May 5-7.

The Próspera Builders' Summits attract changemakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in building new solutions and companies for the modern era.

The Summit focuses on topics at the cutting edge of innovation like Bitcoin, digital assets, and the tokenization of the world.

The choice of domicile and jurisdiction is increasingly becoming an important enabler for the crypto industry, with US regulators being slow to offer clear guidance. Próspera's special jurisdiction essentially recognizes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins as legal tender and aims to have the highest adoption rate for crypto of any city in the world.

Próspera's pro-business framework and system of regulatory choice facilitates the types of innovation necessary to further decentralize the global financial system. The summit invites thinkers and entrepreneurs to charter this path. Hondurans are especially encouraged to attend.

Speakers include Patri Friedman, Tom W. Bell and Jose Luis Moncada..

A key summit event is the pitch competition on the last day, where attendees propose startup ideas or policy proposals to a jury of investors.

VCs besides Infinita who've confirmed their attendance are Invariantes, Morph Capital and Pronomos VC.

"Próspera is a perfect jurisdiction for digital assets such as banking, insurance and crypto - you can get started with a license in months where it takes years elsewhere," says Niklas Anzinger from Infinita VC.

"The next wave of fast-growing fintech companies is already coming from Latin America, such as Nubank and Bitso. With Prospera, Hondurans can build the financial ecosystem of the future."

About Infinita VC: Infinita is an early stage venture capital fund based in Próspera, investing in founders overcoming regulatory and doing-business obstacles through better legal systems. Infinita invested in biotechnology, hardware/robotics and fintech/crypto startups from Latin America and the US. Infinita was founded during the first "Build Próspera Summit" in April 2022, by former startup operator and entrepreneur from Germany, Niklas Anzinger.

About Próspera: Próspera is a governance platform that powers the development of new cities in special economic zones. Próspera's pro-business framework and system of regulatory choice ensures that companies can operate under the most favorable regulatory conditions in the world. This platform empowers individuals and companies, leading to significant economic growth for businesses, residents and host nations.

