RPS PRINCIPALS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 592

Public School Officials Look Forward to Bargaining After Historic Victory

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 98 percent voting in favor of union representation, over 150 principals, assistant principals, directors, and other Richmond Public Schools (RPS) administrative staff have joined Teamsters Local 592. The workers are one of the first groups of public school principals in the Commonwealth of Virginia to unionize.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"I'd like to congratulate these hardworking men and women, who work tirelessly to ensure the success of our children and our community, on this historic and incredible achievement," said Jim Smith, Local 592 President. "I'd also like to thank Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and Local 822 President James Wright, as well as Teamsters Local 322 President Brian Peyton, who played a critical role in this successful organizing effort."

The Teamster organizing effort at RPS began in August of last year. The Richmond School Board became the first school district in Virginia to extend collective bargaining rights to its workers in December 2021. RPS teachers ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with the Richmond Education Association (REA) in December.

"We look forward to negotiating a collective bargaining agreement that gets us a seat at the table, a voice on the job, and a more active role in the decision-making process that impacts our careers," said the RPS Teamster Organizing Committee in a joint statement. "We're excited about partnering with parents, students, our REA brothers and sisters, the school board, and everyone else who will work with us in our mission to ensure the greatest possible level of success for our students and the school community."

Teamsters Local 592 serves drivers, warehouse staff, and a wide variety of other workers in both the private and public sector throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information, go to local592.org/

