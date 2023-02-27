V12 Rebrands to Porch Group Media Reflecting Transformation to a Managed Media Network Providing Proprietary First-Party Audiences and Media Capabilities

Porch Group Media Delivers Early and Proprietary Access to more than 90% of U.S. Movers and Homeowners, launching the First Media Network to Target Movers and Homeowners

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, an audience and media solutions provider and subsidiary of Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced its rebrand to Porch Group Media, reflecting its transformation to a provider of proprietary first-party audiences and managed media network solutions offered through the Porch Group Media Network, the first media network to target movers and homeowners with insights into more than 90% of all U.S. homebuyers per year.

Porch Group Media (PRNewswire)

Following the acquisition by Porch Group in 2021, Porch Group Media launched MoverTech, a suite of technology and audience solutions designed to drive a new generation of mover and homeowner marketing. The suite is fueled by Porch technology, which includes software and services to home services companies such as home inspection, warranty, and moving companies.

According to Michelle Taves, Group GM of Porch Group Media, "We have long been known in the industry with a deep history in first-party data management and third-party audience development spanning in-market shoppers, automotive audiences, and consumers in the move journey. Joining the Porch Group family of companies allowed us to expand our offerings with exclusive access to proprietary mover and homeowner insights. We are thrilled to introduce our unique set of audience and targeting capabilities that are unavailable anywhere else."

In 2022, Porch Group Media further built upon its' suite of solutions through the launch of its managed media network, enabling brands to activate unique audiences through a rich network of media and advertising channels. Additionally, the company took activation to the next level by launching the Porch Group Media Sales Dashboard, which provides the ability to measure attribution at the consumer level.

"We have created a proprietary methodology and platform to provide LTV and sales impact at the consumer level across all activation channels," says Todd Dziedzic, Porch Group Media's SVP of Digital and Analytics. "We are one of the only companies to provide a continuous and accurate attribution dashboard for our customers."

A Porch Group Media client who specializes in ecommerce furniture retailer, is seeing a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 84:1 with a 5% - 10% incremental lift over other advertising. A national security brand is targeting mover audiences, which are converting at a Cost of Acquisition (CAC) under $500, a 2:1 return on investment (ROI). A national home improvement retailer implemented MoverTech, identifying premovers 45% earlier than other providers. Additionally, a national auto parts company is seeing a ROAS of 12:1, stating that the suite of solutions is "the most efficient we have ever seen."

"Dozens of brands are utilizing our custom audiences and media and advertising packages across channels including CTV, email, direct mail, digital and social. These clients have seen tremendous results by being able to better target the right consumers for acquisition and retention and see measurable results with our suite of attribution tools," said Kym Vance, Porch Group Media's CRO. "We are excited for this next chapter of growth and to be able to offer brands such a robust and unique set of tools to help them succeed."

To learn more about Porch Group Media, visit: www.PorchGroupMedia.com.

About Porch Group Media

Porch Group Media is provider of proprietary first-party audiences and managed media network solutions offered through the Porch Group Media Network, the first media network to target movers and homeowners with insights into more than 90% of all US homebuyers. With a deep history and expertise in first party data management and audience creation, Porch Group Media delivers movers, consumer segments, shopping intent, automotive, and property insights to deliver highly personalized, one-to-one marketing campaigns and outcomes across CTV, email, direct mail, social and digital channels. Porch Group Media is part of the Porch Group family of companies.

