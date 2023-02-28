bonoch Launches New Long Range Baby Monitor

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bonoch, an emerging smart childcare product and smart solution brand, has launched a new long range baby monitor designed to deliver a worry-free experience for parents of young children, giving comprehensive coverage throughout the entire household, and unlike other baby monitors, it doesn't require a Wi-Fi connection.

The bonoch long-range baby monitor offers full house coverage – when parents move around the house, they usually find the baby monitor's signal would start to weaken at some point, often a more common problem for those living in bigger, multistory houses. The brand's upgraded frequency solution of 900Mhz has the maximum distance for stable connection reaching 1,800 feet in open space, so that the signal can guarantee smooth livestreaming from anywhere in the home.

What also sets the bonoch's baby monitor apart from is its encrypted technology for no-Wi-Fi monitoring. The product's Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) is a wireless communication technology to transmit data via radio waves to prevent interference and improve security. The baby monitor can achieve consistent monitoring without any internet connection, protecting it from the risk of hacking or unauthorized access to the baby's room.

Encryption algorithm and handshake protocol, which is a decentralized, blockchain-based system to make the internet more secure, are also applied to further enhance the product's privacy protection of confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity of data, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information.

The bonoch long-range baby monitor offers many more features to make parenting easier. It can take photos while supporting automatic video recording 24/7 with the manual option. Parents can check the baby's daily growth memory on the monitor at any time without the hassle of installing and pairing it with a mobile app. The product also supports local storage on a micro SD card to save them precious moments.

The new product offers 1080p resolution and natural color technology for both the camera and monitor to provide high-definition images and videos. In addition, the new product's 110° fisheye lens offers broader field of view and captures more of the room in one shot through a unique and innovative perspective. Its Nightvision Ring also brings better, automatic night vision experience and reduces astigmatism in the scenes. And the 7,800mAh battery can provide for up to 40 hours in ECO mode and 15 hours in regular mode.

"With bonoch, the safety and precious memories of your little ones are always our priority; our smart solutions are committed to helping you stay connected while enjoying a more comfortable life with peace of mind," said Grace, Brand Manager of bonoch.

bonoch launched in 2021 with the idea that first-time parenting could be easier with the help of technology innovations. As first-time parents themselves, the team behind bonoch understand how hard it is to balance family, work, and personal lives.

