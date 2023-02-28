Clearcover Secures a Top 10 Spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Midwest Regionals

The innovative insurtech ranked No. 9 on the prestigious list of the region's fastest-growing companies with 1,447% revenue growth over a two-year period.

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearcover, Inc ., the next-generation car insurance company, today announced it ranked No. 9 on Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the Midwest's fastest-growing private companies, which recognizes companies that have demonstrated an impressive rate of growth across all industries within the region.

Clearcover logo (PRNewswire)

"The determination and hard work of our team are what has propelled our company to receive this high ranking on the Inc. Midwest Regionals list," said Clearcover Co-founder and CEO Kyle Nakatsuji . "This recognition has ignited another spark in us as we climb upward toward our next phase of growth."

The 202 private companies featured on this year's list had an average growth rate of 535 percent between 2019-2021. In 2021 alone, they collectively added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

This top recognition comes on the heels of Clearcover ranking No. 151 on the list of 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America and No. 50 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

For more information, please visit Clearcover.com .

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the next generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Clearcover includes Clearcover, Inc., which was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover Insurance Company (NAIC #16524) and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Clearcover has raised more than $480 million in funding to date. In 2022, the insurance fintech ranked No.50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. Clearcover has also been featured by Glassdoor as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work." For more information, visit Clearcover.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearcover, Inc.