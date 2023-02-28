LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, announce six dates for his new show, "Still Not Canceled," at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

SUPERSTAR JEFF DUNHAM ANNOUNCES SIX 2023 DATES FOR “STILL NOT CANCELED” AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO (PRNewswire)

The six 2023 performances going on sale are:

Sunday, May 28

Sunday, July 16

Sunday, Sept. 3

Sunday, Oct. 22

Sunday, Nov. 12

Friday, Dec. 8

Please click here to download admat and high-resolution images

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. PT at www.ticketmaster.com/JeffDunhamVegas. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Members of Jeff Dunham's official fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Friday, March 3 at 10 p.m. PT.

About Jeff Dunham

Sold-out global concert tours. Ratings-shattering broadcast specials. A best-selling author. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And a few Guinness Book of World Records set for good measure. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is a comedy superstar and one of the world's most inventive entertainers. After graduating from Baylor University, he moved to Los Angeles to base his global touring and never looked back. The man Slate called "America's favorite comedian" has 11 record-breaking comedy specials to his credit – three were Comedy Central's most viewed specials of their respective years ("Me the People," 2022; "Minding the Monsters," 2012; "Controlled Chaos," 2011), and his "Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special," 2008, remains the network's highest rated program of all time. His NBC primetime special, "Unhinged," ranked as the time period's top non-sports program on the Big 4, rebroadcast six weeks later on Comedy Central to become its top rated special of 2016. His most recent special "Me the People" arrived as the highest rated stand-up special since "Jeff Dunham: The Unrehearsed Pandemic Special" two years ago, and the most watched comedy special of 2022.

His autobiography, All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me, landed Dunham on the New York Times' Best Seller list three weeks in a row. He was also named Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years. The versatile entertainer created an animated film for CMT, hosted the Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, guested on ABC's "Ellen," NBC's "30 Rock," Disney's "Sonny with a Chance," did commercials for Hertz, and appeared in Jay Roach's Dinner for Schmucks, featuring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. Dunham, "a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder" according to TIME, can currently be seen on his Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled tour. For more information visit JeffDunham.com .

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com . Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook , Instagram and follow us on Twitter .

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Zappos Theater Logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.