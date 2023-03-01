AMFM Healthcare Expands Services with Launch of Adolescent Residential Mental Health Facility, Mission Prep

AMFM Healthcare announces new executive director to lead the adolescent program expansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMFM Healthcare, a leading provider in behavioral health services, announces the latest expansion of its integrative mental health treatment centers with a new residential program for adolescents, Mission Prep. Located in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Mission Prep will run under the leadership of Executive Director, Aja Chavez, who brings over a decade of experience working with adolescents as both a clinician and educator.

More than 37% of high school students reported that they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic, and 44% reported that they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year. Teen mental health cases are on the rise in the U.S., with a lack of resources not meeting this unfortunate demand, AMFM Healthcare felt the need to support this cause of helping teenagers and their families with this new program in California.

"Sadly there is a mental health crisis facing our teens. The events of the past three years have accelerated the rates of depression and anxiety disorders for teens to new levels. In light of this epidemic, AMFM Healthcare felt it was time for us to use our expertise to step in and be a force for healing for these teens and their families," said AMFM Healthcare CEO, Ted Guastello. "We believe in treating the entire family system and allowing them to address the challenges of their children in a safe and compassionate environment. We are committed to working with teens to build sustainable tools that they will be able to use long after they leave our care to create lasting change and healing for the entire family."

Mission Prep provides support and sustainable change for adolescents and families who are experiencing mental health challenges. The program treats anxiety, depression, academic and social challenges, mood and thought disorders, co-occurring struggles, trauma and PTSD, and technology addiction.

Mission Prep prides itself on a unique four key pillar treatment approach including:

Collaborative Care: We create an open dialogue with clients and families.

Vote and Voice: Clients have a vote and voice in their treatment, creating responsibility and self- efficacy that can be translated into their daily lives during and post treatment.

Sustainability: We allow for selective exposure, which lets our care team step in to help, if necessary, while allowing the client the opportunity to learn how to handle potential triggers.

Family-Focused: Successful treatment starts with working with the entire family system to discover their emotional, mental, and physical response to the events that lead them to seek help for their loved one.

Aja Chavez is an Associate Marriage and Family Therapist in the state of California and has worked in the adolescent mental health field for over a decade. She brings her vast experience in youth mental health care and previous executive leadership with her private practice in Newport Beach, California. Chavez oversees the development and implementation of the adolescent residential behavioral and mental health programs to continuously strengthen the organization's infrastructure.

"Our new Mission Prep program comes at a crucial time for adolescents suffering from the lingering effects of the pandemic," said Executive Director, Aja Chavez. "We are looking forward to providing individualized, compassionate care in a beautiful, home-like environment cultivated specifically to bring a sense of belonging and connection for those in our care."

For more information on program offerings, please visit https://missionprephealthcare.com/

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a leading provider of behavioral health services. We provide multiple treatment options for those suffering from a wide range of mental health conditions including mood and thought disorders as well as substance use disorders. Our central goal is to create long-term positive changes in the lives of our clients and their families. Our process is designed to bring clients to a place of understanding and acceptance of their mental health challenges while concurrently providing them with the tools and therapy they need to find lasting success. We utilize a strengths-based model, which is anchored in outcomes-driven medical practices. We have proven that our culture of respect, and collaboration, succeeds in delivering effective, client-centered care. Each of our clients is supported by a team of experienced, highly trained treatment professionals.

Our programs, A Mission for Michael, Mission Connection, A Better Life Recovery, Michelle's House, and Mission Prep each have a specific focus allowing us to cater treatment programs for individual clients

