California Walnuts Raises Awareness of the Power of Omega-3 ALA in March

FOLSOM, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Walnuts is raising awareness of the health benefits associated with omega-3 alpha-linoleic acid (ALA), while spotlighting the many ways that the versatility of walnuts can help increase the intake of omega-3 in the diet. Walnuts are the only tree nut that provide an excellent source of the plant-based omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (2.5g/oz), which research indicates may play a role in heart health, brain health and healthy aging.1-6 In fact, a 2022 study published in Advances in Nutrition found that given the accumulating evidence on omega-3 ALA and cardiovascular-related outcomes, food sources high in ALA should be included as part of a heart-healthy dietary patten.2

While research continues to reinforce the many health benefits of walnuts, they are also an easy food to incorporate in the everyday diet, whether as an on-the-go snack or as part of a meal. They are delicious on their own, but also add great texture to salads, yogurt or baked goods. Walnuts can be a key ingredient in rich, satisfying spreads such as hummus, muhammara, pesto or walnut butter. Many consumers are not aware that walnuts also shine as a plant-based, center-of-the-plate ingredient. Finely chopped or ground walnuts blended with legumes or mushrooms can be used as a plant-based alternative to ground beef or poultry in a variety of global dishes, ranging from meatballs to Mexican Walnut "Chorizo" Burritos to Indian Spiced Walnut Crumbles. This ground walnut meat can also be frozen for easy, make-ahead meals that offer a simple way to meet the recommended omega-3 intake.7

"To celebrate the power of omega-3, we are kicking off our fourth annual global month-long campaign on March 1, to highlight that walnuts are an incredibly functional and versatile food that makes omega-3 consumption tasty and easy for people of all ages," shares Robert Verloop, CEO of the California Walnut Commission. "Walnuts are the only nut and one of just a few foods that provide a rich source of plant-based omega-3. We want to inspire people to reap the health benefits of those omega-3s by enjoying walnuts in their daily snacks and meals. And, to keep your walnuts fresh at home, be sure to store them in the fridge or freezer!"

California Walnuts' Power of 3 campaign features recipes, videos, social media content, digital advertising, instore promotions and more to inspire people around the world to enjoy the flavor, texture and nutritional benefits that walnuts bring to their lives. For more information about the benefits of California walnuts along with new global plant-forward recipe inspiration, visit walnuts.org/power-of-3/ and be sure to share your own walnut culinary creations on social using the hashtag: #PowerOfOmega3.

About California Walnuts

More than 99% of the walnuts grown in the United States are from California, produced by multi-generational farmers encompassing 4,000 family orchards. California walnuts, known for their excellent nutritional value and quality, are shipped around the world all year long. With the focus on plant-forward eating, walnuts are enjoyed in a variety of innovative and delicious ways, such as a plant-based meat alternative, walnut milk and walnut butter. They are recognized as a versatile and nutritious snack, a topper for yogurt and oatmeal, and the perfect nut to pair with salads and vegetables. To explore recipes and learn more about California walnut growers, industry information and health research, visit walnuts.org.

