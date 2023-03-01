Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.25 for the Quarter and $5.71 for the Year
ERIE, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2022. Net income was $298.6 million, or $5.71 per diluted share, in 2022, compared to $297.9 million, or $5.69 per diluted share, in 2021. Net income was $65.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The uncertainty resulting from post-pandemic conditions and the current economic environment continues to evolve and the duration or extent of financial impacts remain uncertain.
4Q and Full Year 2022
(dollars in thousands)
4Q'22
4Q'21
2022
2021
Operating income
$ 81,430
$ 61,834
$ 376,214
$ 318,097
Investment income
288
12,328
632
67,332
Interest expense and other, net
(243)
4,335
394
9,025
Income before income taxes
81,961
69,827
376,452
376,404
Income tax expense
16,471
14,785
77,883
78,544
Net income
$ 65,490
$ 55,042
$ 298,569
$ 297,860
2022 Full Year Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $58.1 million, or 18.3 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $174.7 million, or 9.1 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services remained consistent at $58.3 million in both 2022 and 2021.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $668.3 million in 2022 and $638.5 million in 2021, but had no net impact on operating income.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.6 million in 2022 compared to $67.3 million in 2021. Net investment income was $28.6 million in 2022 compared to $62.2 million in 2021. Included in net investment income is $10.4 million of limited partnership losses in 2022 compared to earnings of $31.7 million in 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $27.3 million in 2022 compared to gains of $4.9 million in 2021.
4Q 2022 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $19.6 million, or 31.7 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $53.3 million, or 11.8 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.6 million, or 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $175.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $165.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, but had no net impact on operating income.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $8.3 million of limited partnership losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on March 2, 2023. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.r
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 503,633
$ 450,286
$ 2,087,846
$ 1,913,166
Management fee revenue - administrative services
14,877
14,301
58,323
58,286
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
175,613
165,350
668,268
638,483
Service agreement revenue
6,512
5,994
25,687
24,042
Total operating revenue
700,635
635,931
2,840,124
2,633,977
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
443,592
408,747
1,795,642
1,677,397
Cost of operations - administrative services
175,613
165,350
668,268
638,483
Total operating expenses
619,205
574,097
2,463,910
2,315,880
Operating income
81,430
61,834
376,214
318,097
Investment income
Net investment income
3,979
12,572
28,585
62,177
Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains
(3,453)
(237)
(27,286)
4,946
Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings
(238)
(7)
(667)
209
Total investment income
288
12,328
632
67,332
Interest expense
—
1,050
2,009
4,132
Other income (expense)
243
(3,285)
1,615
(4,893)
Income before income taxes
81,961
69,827
376,452
376,404
Income tax expense
16,471
14,785
77,883
78,544
Net income
$ 65,490
$ 55,042
$ 298,569
$ 297,860
Earnings Per Share
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 1.41
$ 1.18
$ 6.41
$ 6.40
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 1.25
$ 1.05
$ 5.71
$ 5.69
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 211
$ 177
$ 962
$ 959
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,028
46,189,068
46,188,916
46,188,806
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,298,903
52,305,628
52,297,990
52,307,302
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.190
$ 1.110
$ 4.520
$ 4.215
Class B common stock
$ 178.50
$ 166.50
$ 678.00
$ 632.25
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 142,090
$ 183,702
Available-for-sale securities
24,267
38,396
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
524,937
479,123
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
79,201
56,206
Accrued investment income
8,301
6,303
Total current assets
778,796
763,730
Available-for-sale securities, net
870,394
907,689
Equity securities
72,560
87,743
Fixed assets, net
413,874
374,802
Agent loans, net
60,537
58,683
Deferred income taxes, net
0
145
Other assets
43,295
49,265
Total assets
$ 2,239,456
$ 2,242,057
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 300,028
$ 270,746
Agent bonuses
95,166
120,437
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
165,915
138,317
Dividends payable
55,419
51,693
Contract liability
36,547
34,935
Deferred executive compensation
12,036
12,637
Current portion of long-term borrowings
—
2,098
Total current liabilities
665,111
630,863
Defined benefit pension plans
51,224
130,383
Long-term borrowings
—
91,734
Contract liability
17,895
17,686
Deferred executive compensation
13,724
14,571
Deferred income taxes, net
14,075
0
Other long-term liabilities
29,019
14,342
Total liabilities
791,048
899,579
Shareholders' equity
1,448,408
1,342,478
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,239,456
$ 2,242,057
