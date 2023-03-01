Firestone Partners with Tread Lightly! to Promote Off-Road Ethics and Stewardship

Firestone is partnering with Tread Lightly! to promote responsible and sustainable off-roading to help ensure Americans can enjoy the great outdoors for generations to come.

Throughout 2023, Firestone will play a role in the Tread Lightly! trail cleanups, team training, and responsible marketing for the Firestone Destination All-Terrain and Max-Traction product line, while Tread Lightly! members will also be eligible for rebates on select Firestone Destination products.

Firestone is aligned to the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, in this case Emotion, Empowerment and Ecology, with a focus on sustainable marketing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced its Firestone collaboration with Tread Lightly!, a national nonprofit organization with a mission to promote responsible recreation through stewardship programs and ethics education. Together Firestone and Tread Lightly! will promote responsible and sustainable off-roading through cross-brand marketing and other activities to ensure Americans' continued access to our nation's natural spaces.

"Designed for superior off-road performance, Firestone Destination all-terrain and max-traction tires are developed to tackle virtually any kind of terrain. That's why it's so important that our employees, customers and partners have the tools they need to adventure off-road responsibly," said Merritt Gilbert, Director of Consumer Marketing, Bridgestone Americas. "Through Tread Lightly! trail cleanups and conservation efforts, Firestone is excited to improve and protect America's trails for future generations."

The collaboration will kick off with cross-brand social media posts and newsletters. Tread Lightly! will train Firestone staff, agency partners, brand ambassadors, and others on the organization's philosophies, principles, and practices. Firestone will host Tread Lightly! team members on its Destination events throughout the calendar year, continuing the off-road ethics education curriculum. During the partnership, Tread Lightly! members will be eligible for rebates on select Firestone Destination products.

"We are honored to have Firestone join the Tread Lightly! mission and share the message to promote responsible, off-road recreation," said Matt Caldwell, Tread Lightly! Executive Director. "The Tread Lightly! Team works hard to do our part to 'Protect the Adventure' and it's great to have a brand like Firestone join us in those efforts."

For helping you conquer your next great adventure, whether it takes you down the highway or off the beaten path, dependable and durable Firestone Destination tires are built with the toughness to tackle virtually whatever the weather or terrain throws your way.

The Firestone partnership with Tread Lightly! is part of the company's vision to provide customer and social value as a sustainable solutions company. At the heart of this is the Bridgestone E8 Commitment – the broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations in eight focus areas. The Tread Lightly! Partnership is an example of "Emotion," "Empowerment" and "Ecology," focused on enthusiast tires and the responsible use of them to preserve nature for future generations to enjoy.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Tread Lightly!

Tread Lightly! Is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to promote responsible recreation through stewardship programs and ethics education. Tread Lightly!'s educational message, along with its unique training and restoration initiatives are strategically designed to instill an ethic of responsibility in outdoor enthusiasts and the industries that serve them. The program is long-term in scope with a goal to balance the needs of the people who enjoy outdoor recreation with our need to maintain a healthy environment. Tread Lightly!'s award-winning materials, programs and services are solutions to some of the nation's most pressing recreation issues. Individuals and businesses can commit to Tread Lightly! and protect outdoor access by becoming a member at www.treadlightly.org.

