Marketing Evolution Announces Scenario Planning & Media Lift Reporting for Marketing Cloud Intelligence on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Marketing Evolution's customers can now benefit from harmonized, single source of truth data, accelerating access to market/media mix, attribution and planning insights.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Evolution today announced it has launched Scenario Planning & Media Lift Reporting for Marketing Cloud Intelligence on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to access privacy-compliant person-level insights about cross-media exposure impact on consumer response for every media channel and market. These insights are delivered while campaigns are in-market to improve KPI conversions at a lower cost per conversion. Marketing Cloud Intelligence powers three sections: Planning, Reporting and Insights.

Marketing Evolution Logo (PRNewswire)

Marketing Attribution and Media Mix Modeling Innovation

Planning enables media budget optimization. Advertisers can review existing campaign scenarios and create new constrained scenarios on-the-fly. Results and recommendations are available in minutes freeing up resources to make decisions instead of prepping data and doing analysis.

Reporting provides a customizable pivot builder of granular market mix media placement and attribution data so marketers can assess ROAS.

Insights provides an overview of media activity and attribution results via interactive charts to support marketing transparency.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, customers can find this app at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HEcvZUAT&tab=e

Marketing Evolution's Scenario Planning & Media Lift Reporting App

Automatically generates 'always on' (media) scenario plans with prescriptive recommendations for every media placement based on actual marketing performance derived from Marketing Cloud Intelligence connected, unified marketing data to optimize KPI outcomes with the most effective and efficient marketing mix detail.

Delivers in-depth insights to understand synergies between media channels and placements within channels with cross-media exposure effects along the consumer conversion path to help marketers understand the full impact of media investments and ROAS.

A closed-loop fully automated market/media mix, attribution, planning software app designed and engineered for marketers to make better decisions faster.

Comments on the News

" Marketing Evolution provides the potential to transform how marketers make media investment budgeting and allocation decisions. Combining the power of Intelligence with the Mevo App's prescriptive analytics built to optimize media offers a paradigm-shifting way to address unmet needs and gaps facing advertisers who want to understand how to maximize the synergies of their media placements and clearly report ROAS back to their organizations ," said Stephen Williams , CEO, Marketing Evolution.

"Marketing Evolution's Scenario Planning & Media Lift Reporting App is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for marketers to help them better drive sales, understand customers and make better decisions faster," said David Lee , Vice President or Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Marketing Evolution

Marketing Evolution enables customers to boldly navigate the choppy waters of media buying, growth hack their marketing strategies, and maximize ROI. The scalable technology and proprietary machine learning algorithms behind the flagship Mevo platform are backed by Nobel Prize winning research, designed by marketers and made to scale. Using Mevo, marketers can confidently chart their course with attribution insights and actionable investment strategies, reducing waste from their budgets and making better decisions, faster.

