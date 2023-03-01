SHOWFIELDS BRINGS IT'S NEWEST CURATION TO SOUTH BEACH

The Most Interesting Store in the World kicks off Spring with a smoothie bar, beachy fashion, welded jewelry and more.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS , the industry-disrupting lifestyle discovery store, has launched its latest curation of shopping, experiences and design on Lincoln Road.

SHOWFIELDS shoppers will have plenty of beach-ready fashion to choose from - Agua Bendita , Chubbies , Bombchel Factory , Ansea and Mamie Ruth lead the way in the Cabana Curation - an area geared towards sunny styles. Protective sunwear brand WATSKIN is also featured, showcasing styles to wear in and out of the water.

Those looking to turn heads can expect to find bold footwear from Katy Perry Collections - the line brings the popstar's creative visions and stand-out style to life. Sandals, heels and more will be available with new styles added throughout the year. From beach ready styles to a glam night out, Katy Perry Collections are designed for making a statement. Her highly anticipated collaboration with Peeps will also be available.

After picking up the perfect sandal, shoppers can snag the perfect anklet from Love Weld . The permanent jewelry brand will offer custom bracelets, necklaces, anklets and rings that are custom fitted and welded together for care-free permanent wear.

The SHOWFIELDS Wedding Suite features shoes and accessories from Badgley Mishka , jewelry from Nadri and LUV AJ as well as science-backed skin & hair care from NULASTIN . Wedding styles from Lulus completes the offering to prep future brides and attendees for the season ahead.

Those looking to discover something new can enjoy the Mushroom Market - a showcase of the latest in mushroom-based products - featuring Fungies , B.T.R. NATION , POW Matcha , Popadelics , and One Up .

The curation also features Hims & Hers , the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health; Hims & Hers provides virtual access to care for a broad range of conditions - shoppers will be able to explore the Company's over-the-counter products and sign up in-store to start their personalized treatment journey.

The insta-famous two-story SHOWFIELDS slide also has a fresh makeover courtesy of organic popcorn brand, Lesser Evil , who will also be sampling and selling a variety of flavors throughout the year.

Shoppers can also enjoy probiotic treats made with natural ingredients from a smoothie bar presented by Lifeway Food s, America's leading supplier of the fermented beverage known as kefir.

The new curation launches on March 1st as well as SHOWFIELDS Miami's spring programming schedule; the calendar for weekly free programming can be found online or by following SHOWFIELDS on Instagram .

