CloudSense Improves Speed, Transparency, and Trust with Planful's Workforce Planning Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that its Planful Workforce Planning solution has significantly improved organizational change management at CloudSense, a leading UK-based configure-price-quote (CPQ) and order management platform with a global customer base that spans multiple industries, including communications, media, and energy.

The CloudSense Finance team needed faster, more effective ways of working given the combined impact of economic volatility and internal reorganizations. Their error-prone, spreadsheet-driven processes were too time-consuming, and a lack of visibility made it difficult to meet urgent requests. With Planful, the Finance team now collaborates more closely with stakeholders across the organization and has become a trusted business partner.

"The times we live in demand greater agility–manual, spreadsheet-based processes just aren't up to the task when executives need insights quickly to make important workforce decisions," said Jane Watkins, Vice President of Finance at CloudSense. "With Planful, we can be so much more responsive, and we have the capabilities we need to collaborate with stakeholders in real-time, changing up scenarios to explore new options. It has elevated perceptions of Finance within the company and added incalculable business value."

Watkins also noted that using the Planful platform saves significant time while cutting data entry errors. "We're no longer spending hours on manual entry, and that reduces inefficiency and mistakes by eliminating the need to export data from different systems and then copy and paste numbers into models and summaries. Planful is a gamechanger."

With Planful, the Finance team receives data quickly, enabling them to deliver business insights in a fraction of the time it took previously. If conditions change or executives request new what-if scenarios, Finance can update the models in a few clicks.

"We are so pleased that CloudSense chose Planful to remove friction and enable collaboration across the different departments of their business," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer at Planful. "Nothing thrills us more than to see our Planful customers achieve their financial performance management goals through speed and efficiency, leaving behind the days of using outdated technology."

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

