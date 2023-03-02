HORMEL FOODS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

AUSTIN, Minn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Effective Oct. 31, 2022, the Company transitioned to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International. The Company provided recast financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 via a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 28, 2023. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FIRST QUARTER

Net sales of $3.0 billion

Operating income of $289 million

Operating margin of 9.7%

Earnings before income taxes of $281 million

Effective tax rate of 22.6%

Diluted net earnings per share of $0.40

Cash flow from operations of $204 million

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"The operating environment at the beginning of fiscal 2023 remained challenging," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "While many areas of the business performed ahead of last year, our results were disappointing and below our expectations, reflecting the persistent impact from inflationary pressures, supply chain inefficiencies and lower-than-expected sales volumes across our business segments."

"In general, demand from consumers and operators remains elevated in key categories, and we are delivering balanced growth between volume and price across many parts of our portfolio," Snee said. "Specific to the first quarter, our top-line results were mixed. We continued to see strong demand for many of our center-store, refrigerated, Mexican and premium items at retail, including Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Columbus® charcuterie, Hormel® chili, Hormel® pepperoni, Applegate® breaded chicken, Herdez® products, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees and Mary Kitchen® hash. Likewise, solutions-based items in our Foodservice segment had another strong quarter, with volume growth in sliced meats and from brands such as Cafe H®, Hormel® Fire BraisedTM, Hormel® Bacon 1TM and Austin Blues®. These gains, however, were offset by the planned volume declines in commodity pork, continued volume impacts across our turkey supply chain, and lower sales of snack nuts. Our team in China also faced incredibly difficult operating conditions throughout the quarter."

OUTLOOK

"We remain well positioned in the retail, foodservice and international channels, and expect to drive net sales growth in each of our segments this year," Snee said. "Demand for our leading retail brands remains favorable, our Foodservice segment expects strong growth for the remainder of the year, and we anticipate the near-term challenges for our International segment to abate over the coming months. Compared to our expectations heading into the year, earnings are being pressured by increased inefficiencies across our supply chain related to higher inventory levels and softness in the snack nuts category."

"To address these challenges, our teams will be focused on three areas," Snee said. "First, we are taking immediate action to combat inventory levels and warehousing costs. These actions are expected to result in short-term margin compression. Second, we will execute strategies to drive improvement for our Planters® business and the snack nuts category, including optimizing brand and promotional support, introducing innovation and expanding assortments. Third, we will continue to implement our new operating model, GoFWD, including capturing the synergies from fully integrating our Jennie-O Turkey Store business and standing up our Brand Fuel center of excellence. Our new operating model should better enable improved business performance as the year progresses."

For the full year, the Company expects net sales growth of 1-3% compared to last year, consistent with its previous guidance. Full-year diluted net earnings per share are now expected to be $1.70 to $1.82 per share. Additionally, the Company is reaffirming its previously communicated expectations for effective tax rate, depreciation and amortization, and capital expenditures.

UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Protect & grow our core brands

We grew volume and sales in the marketplace 1 on many core product lines, including Hormel ® chili, Hormel ® Square Table TM entrees, Dinty Moore ® stew and Hormel ® Black Label ® bacon.

We are benefiting from additional capacity for our core bacon and pepperoni products and expect additional SPAM® capacity beginning in the second quarter. We expect to reintroduce 7-ounce SPAM® into the marketplace after a three-year hiatus.

Amplify scale in snacking & entertaining

The Planters ® brand launched the ad campaign The Roast of Mr. Peanut ® during the Big Game, including a 30-second ad during the game and a 12-minute online feature. The campaign has garnered more than 2.5 billion earned impressions. 2

The Columbus® brand maintained share during the quarter1 and remains in the No. 1 dollar and volume share1 position in the dry deli lunchmeat category.

Enhance growth of our ethnic & Food Forward portfolios

The MegaMex team grew or maintained dollar and volume share 3 in the salsa and refrigerated guacamole categories behind the Herdez ® , WHOLLY ® , CHI-CHI'S ® and La Victoria ® brands.

Our Applegate® products grew dollar sales 6% in the most recent quarter.4

Expand leadership in foodservice

We recently invested in our Culinary Collective, an effort to centralize and leverage our talented culinary teams across the organization to bring Food Forward and innovative ideas to the marketplace. This group is driving new sales opportunities and highlighting the versatility and value of our foodservice products with customers and operators.

Over the last year, the Corn Nuts® brand has grown sales double-digits by increasing distribution across channels.5 Consistent with our focus on innovation, we are launching a new flavor variety, Corn Nuts® Mexican Style Street Corn, in the second quarter.

Aggressively develop our global presence

In December, we purchased approximately 29% of the shares of Garudafood, one of the largest food and beverage companies in Indonesia . This investment further supports the global execution of our snacking and entertaining strategic priority.

Continue to transform our company

We transitioned to our new strategic operating model, GoFWD, on Oct. 31, 2022 .

We made significant progress toward fully integrating Jennie-O Turkey Store into the Company's One Supply Chain and new operating segments.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST QUARTER

Prior-period segment results have been retrospectively recast to reflect the new reportable segments. The Company provided unaudited recast financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 via a Form 8-K filed on Feb. 28, 2023.

Volume and net sales declined for each segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to lower fresh pork availability resulting from the Company's new pork supply agreement and lower turkey volumes due to the ongoing impacts of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the Company's vertically integrated turkey supply chain.

Retail

Volume down 13%

Net sales down 2%

Segment profit down 9%

Net sales growth from the bacon, global flavors, convenient meals and proteins, and emerging brands verticals was offset by lower sales in the value-added meats, and snacking and entertaining verticals. Net sales increased for products such as Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Columbus® charcuterie, Hormel® chili, Herdez® salsa and sauces, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees and Mary Kitchen® hash. Lower sales of snack nuts and peanut butter offset a majority of these gains. Segment profit declined due to the impact from lower net sales, unfavorable mix and higher operating costs, partially offset by the benefit from pricing actions across the portfolio, higher equity in earnings from MegaMex and improved results for the bacon business.

Foodservice

Volume down 6%

Net sales down 2%

Segment profit up 1%

Products in the sliced meats, pepperoni, premium prepared proteins, and premium bacon and breakfast sausage categories grew volume and net sales for the quarter. Net sales declines can be partially attributed to lower net pricing reflecting commodity relief in certain categories. Segment profit increased due to improved mix across the portfolio.

International

Volume down 14%

Net sales down 8%

Segment profit down 27%

Volume and net sales growth from our branded exports, including the SPAM® and SKIPPY® brands, and improved results in Brazil, were partially offset by lower sales in China due to ongoing COVID-related disruption. Segment profit declined, as strong results from our joint venture in the Philippines did not overcome significantly lower turkey and fresh pork export sales, lower sales in China and elevated logistics expenses.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Advertising spend was $47 million , comparable with last year.

The effective tax rate was 22.6%, compared to 22.4% for the previous year. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 is expected to be between 21.0% and 23.0%.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $37 million , compared to $50 million last year. The Company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2023 is $350 million .

Depreciation and amortization expense in the first quarter was $71 million , compared to $64 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $285 million .

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. CST on Mar. 2, 2023. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-396-8049 (toll-free) or 416-764-8646 (international). An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CST, Mar. 2, 2023, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The Company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; potential disruption of operations including at co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; risk of loss of a material contract; the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks or security breaches; deterioration of labor relations, labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including food contamination; outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; damage to the Company's reputation or brand image; climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulation and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results, and is not undertaking to address how any of these factors may have caused changes to discussions or information contained in previous filings or communications. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

END NOTES

1IRI panel, Total US All Outlet, volume and dollar sales for 13 weeks ended 1/29/2023

2Per ICF Next research

3IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO, 13 weeks ending 1/22/2023

4NielsenIQ Discover, Total US xAOC, dollar sales for 12 weeks ended 1/28/2023

5IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO + Convenience, 52 weeks ending 1/22/2023

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

In thousands

Unaudited





Quarter Ended



January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022

% Change Volume (lbs.)











Retail

752,887

868,939

(13.4) Foodservice

237,087

252,249

(6.0) International

72,237

83,684

(13.7) Total

1,062,211

1,204,872

(11.8)













Net Sales











Retail

$ 1,957,797

$ 1,995,896

(1.9) Foodservice

834,750

854,194

(2.3) International

178,445

194,268

(8.1) Total

$ 2,970,992

$ 3,044,358

(2.4)













Segment Profit











Retail

$ 154,677

$ 169,702

(8.9) Foodservice

136,442

134,758

1.2 International

19,905

27,239

(26.9) Total Segment Profit

311,025

331,699

(6.2) Net Unallocated Expense

29,755

22,933

29.7 Noncontrolling Interest

(69)

139

(149.4) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 281,201

$ 308,904

(9.0)

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In thousands, except per share amounts

Unaudited





Quarter Ended





January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022

Net Sales

$ 2,970,992

$ 3,044,358

Cost of Products Sold

2,475,043

2,505,610

Gross Profit

495,949

538,749

Selling, General, and Administrative

222,056

225,972

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

15,559

6,898

Operating Income

289,452

319,675

Interest and Investment Income

10,096

3,869

Interest Expense

18,347

14,640

Earnings Before Income Taxes

281,201

308,904

Provision for Income Taxes

63,551

69,194

Effective Tax Rate

22.6 %

22.4 %

Net Earnings

217,651

239,710

Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(69)

139

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation

$ 217,719

$ 239,571













Net Earnings Per Share:









Basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.44

Diluted

$ 0.40

$ 0.44













Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:









Basic

546,384

542,680

Diluted

550,031

547,928













Dividends Declared per Share

$ 0.2750

$ 0.2600



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands

Unaudited





January 29,

2023

October 30,

2022 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 599,789

$ 982,107 Short-term Marketable Securities

17,792

16,149 Accounts Receivable

787,213

867,593 Inventories

1,730,086

1,716,059 Taxes Receivable

7,145

7,177 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

53,281

48,041 Total Current Assets

3,195,306

3,637,125









Goodwill

4,927,923

4,925,829 Other Intangibles

1,798,732

1,803,027 Pension Assets

242,358

245,566 Investments In and Receivables from Affiliates

701,629

271,058 Other Assets

292,697

283,169 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment

2,124,402

2,141,146 Total Assets

$ 13,283,047

$ 13,306,919



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$ 764,525

$ 875,405 Accrued Marketing Expenses

133,240

113,105 Employee Related Expenses

213,540

279,072 Interest and Dividends Payable

158,376

163,963 Taxes Payable

94,775

32,925 Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

8,929

8,796 Total Current Liabilities

1,373,385

1,473,266









Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities

3,292,559

3,290,549 Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

389,423

385,832 Deferred Income Taxes

471,457

475,212 Other Long-term Liabilities

137,230

141,840 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(252,261)

(255,561) Other Shareholders' Investment

7,871,254

7,795,780 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$ 13,283,047

$ 13,306,919

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

In thousands

Unaudited





Quarter Ended



January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022 Operating Activities







Net Earnings

$ 217,651

$ 239,710 Depreciation and Amortization

70,893

64,280 Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

(67,564)

54,382 Other

(17,351)

25,384 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

203,629

383,756









Investing Activities







Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities

(833)

(1,611) Net Purchases of Property and Equipment

(32,036)

(49,359) Decrease (Increase) in Investments, Equity in Affiliates, and Other Assets

(418,616)

1,290 Other

16

— Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(451,469)

(49,680)









Financing Activities







Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases

(2,189)

(2,163) Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(142,017)

(132,909) Other

2,635

11,053 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(141,570)

(124,019) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

7,093

846 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(382,318)

210,904 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

982,107

613,530 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter

$ 599,789

$ 824,434

INVESTOR CONTACT: David Dahlstrom (507) 437-5248 ir@hormel.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Media Relations (507) 437-5345 media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation