RHEEM® LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY ENDEAVOR™ HVAC LINE PROVIDING LOWER ENERGY BILLS, REDUCED CARBON FOOTPRINT AND RELIABLE COMFORT

ATLANTA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global water heating and HVACR manufacturer, has introduced the all-new Endeavor™ Line of Gas Furnaces, Air Handlers, Split and Packaged Air Conditioners, Split and Packaged Heat Pumps and Packaged Gas Electric units. Redesigned from the ground up, Endeavor is Rheem's most energy efficient, dependable, capable and sustainable lineup ever and it is fully compliant with the new Department of Energy regulations that took effect in 2023.

Rheem viewed these regulation changes as an opportunity to leverage new technologies and produce a more advanced, connected product line that provided added benefits for homeowners. Rheem also incorporated its EcoNet® technology into the Endeavor line, allowing homeowners to control more products from a smart thermostat or connected device while its Bluetooth® connectivity simplifies installation and service for the contractor. In addition, many Endeavor units are ENERGY STAR® certified and will qualify for federal tax credits as well as some local, state and utility rebates.

"With Endeavor, we wanted to provide a solution that had everything homeowners told us they were seeking – energy savings, connectivity, sustainability and most of all, dependable comfort they can rely on," said Jeff Goss, Director of Product Management at Rheem. "The Rheem Endeavor Line includes top-of-the-line efficient products with useful features like smartphone connected technology, along with industry-leading warranties and performance you can depend on for years to come."

The Rheem Endeavor Line includes the following products:

Gas Furnaces

Bring dependable comfort and exceptional value home with the Rheem® Endeavor™ Line of Gas Furnaces with the latest in sensor technology and remote monitoring system.

Smart Controls: Endeavor gas furnaces offer advanced sensor technology and the EcoNet ® Smart Monitoring System is on more models, allowing on-the-go control from your phone and receipt of system alerts by the homeowner via the EcoNet ® Smart Thermostat and EcoNet ® App.

Quiet Comfort: Designed with sound-dampening features for quiet comfort.

Smart Features: Built-in Bluetooth ® ensures each unit is set up properly and shares updates with contractors for fast and accurate repairs.

Peace of Mind: Including one of the top industry warranties with up to 10-Year Limited Parts, up to Limited Lifetime Heat Exchanger, and up to 10-Year Conditional Unit Replacement.

Air Conditioners

Rheem's new air conditioners were created with quiet operation in mind and designed for lasting energy-efficient comfort. The Endeavor air conditioning units feature higher SEER2 and EER2 ratings (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio / Energy Efficiency Ratio) which contribute to increased energy savings month after month.

Smart Features: Built-in Bluetooth ® connectivity confirms each unit is installed correctly and shares updates with contractors for quick repairs.

Curb Appeal and Quiet Operation: Designed with curb appeal in mind without sacrificing quiet operations.

Ultimate in Comfort: Provide the ultimate comfort including inverter-driven, variable speed, scroll or twin rotary compressor technology and cooling operations that allow Rheem's Endeavor line, Prestige ® and Classic Plus ® Series air conditioners to continuously meet homeowner's ever-changing cooling needs.

Peace of Mind: Includes leading industry warranties with up to 10-Year Parts and up to 10-Year Conditional Unit Replacement.

Heat Pumps

The Endeavor heat pump provides a more versatile solution for consistent comfort season after season. Its super-efficient technology lowers energy bills, while its excellent durability helps keep the homeowner's mind at ease.

Energy Efficient: Provides more energy savings and with households generating 72% of greenhouse gas emissions, switching to a heat pump can make a big difference for the environment and save on energy bills.

Smart Features: The unit features an industry-leading warranty and built-in Bluetooth® connectivity that make it faster and easier for a contractor to install and service a new system.

Quiet Operation: Designed with sound-dampening features so users don't have to sacrifice comfort for quiet operations.

Air Handlers

Designed with comfort in mind, the Rheem Endeavor Line of Air Handlers offers high energy efficiency, dependably quiet operation and reduce energy bills.

Optimal Comfort: Offers different levels of heating and cooling operation, ensuring a steady stream of just-right airflow to maintain the homeowner's comfort level preference while providing superior humidity control.

Smart Controls: Features the latest in sensor technology and the EcoNet ® Monitoring System allowing on-the-go control and receipt of system alerts by the homeowner via the EcoNet ® Smart Thermostat and EcoNet App.

Quiet Comfort: Air handlers sound levels range from quietest to quiet with insulated air handler cabinets and truly variable speed airflow technology.

Peace of Mind: Covered with one of the best warranties in the industry with up to 10-Year Limited Parts.

Packaged Air Systems

Save valuable space and relax in dependable comfort with the Rheem® Endeavor Line of Packaged Air Conditioners, Packaged Heat Pumps, Packaged Dual Fuel and Packaged Gas Electric Units.

Energy Efficient: The higher the efficiency of the packaged system, the more energy savings month after month.

Smart Controls: New models launching in 2023 will feature the latest in sensor technology and the EcoNet ® Monitoring System on select Classic Plus ® Series models that allow on-the-go control and receipt of system alerts by the homeowner via the EcoNet ® Smart Thermostat and EcoNet App.

Smart Features: New models launching in 2023 will feature built-in Bluetooth ® connectivity making it faster and easier for contractors to get real-time updates.

Peace of Mind: Covered by one of the best warranties in the industry with up to 10-years Conditional Parts and Limited Lifetime Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger (Residential Applications).

To learn more about these products and find what would work best for any homeowner's needs, visit Rheem.com/Endeavor.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem® innovates new ways to deliver precise temperatures while saving energy, water and supporting a more sustainable future. Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988. Today the company's portfolio of premium brands includes Rheem®, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division and Friedrich, an industry leader in high-end air conditioning solutions.

