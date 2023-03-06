Giveaway of post-vasectomy care packages to help men while they're on the bench

MINONG, Wis., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's knows that for many men, watching basketball this month is going to be a whole different ball game. Based on some reports, it's the time of year that urologists see a significant increase in scheduled vasectomies — so while fans go nuts for their favorite team, many will be on the couch keeping their own nuts on ice. Jack Link's is always there for guys in times of hunger, and vasectomy season is no exception.

Jack Link's care packages provide support to dudes relaxing post-vasectomy during March basketball, including tender meat and jerky. Perfect for guys benched on the couch as their own tender meat heals up. (PRNewswire)

The brand is supporting those who made the ballsy decision to go under the knife this month as they care for their tender meat. Beginning March 6, Jack Link's is giving away "Tender Meat for Tender Meat" post-vasectomy care packages including tender Jack Link's meat snacks for multiple days of watching basketball while their extra tender meat heals up, as well as other vasectomy recovery essentials.

"Jack Link's jerky is the perfect meat snack to have on-hand while watching sports," said Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, Senior Brand Director, Jack Link's. "It takes a lot of balls to get snipped and we know tournament season is a good time to kickback and recover. Our tender meat snacks will help take the mind off of the recovery so guys can focus on the thrill of the games and enjoy their favorite Jack Link's protein snacks."

The ultimate post-vasectomy care package isn't just a funny TikTok trend this year, but a reality thanks to Jack Link's and its extra tender jerky. For those who schedule their vasectomies in March for an excuse to stay home and watch the games uninterrupted, we shout "snip snip hooray!"

Each "Tender Meat for Tender Meat" care package includes:

Tender meat: Forget about your tender meat with multiple bags of Jack Link's Teriyaki Beef Jerky, Extra Tender Original Beef Steak Strips, BBQ Tender Bites and Teriyaki Tender Bites. Your meat will thank you for enjoying this meat.

One tender meat ice pack: Keep those frozen peas in the freezer, and ice your tender meat like a champion with this tender meat-shaped ice pack.

One ball game that still functions: Make scores with balls that work on a Jack Link's mini basketball set.

One tender meat blanket: No more kids, but snuggle up like one on the couch for four straight days with this meat-adorned blanket.

One pair of Sasquatch socks : Complete your vasectomy recovery look with a pair of special Sasquatch socks to remind you of your Wild Side that was brave enough to get snipped in the first place.

One Ode to Your Load: A beautiful letter written to your tender meat from the makers of the most tender meat.

Between now and March 13, fans can enter for a chance to win one of 50 "Jack Link's Tender Meat for Tender Meat" care packages by following @jacklinksjerky on Instagram and @jacklinks on Twitter and commenting with a scissors, meat and basketball emoji along with #tendermeatsweepstakes on the specified "Tender Meat for Tender Meat" posts. For official rules and to learn more about Jack Link's, visit jacklinks.com.

About Link Snack, Inc. ("Jack Link's")

Link Snacks is the #1 Meat Snack brand in the U.S. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of quality, safety and innovation. The company is made up of passionate team members who share an uncompromising commitment to delivering awesome products. Sold in more than 40 countries, the Link Snacks' family of companies owns a portfolio of brands that includes Jack Link'sⓇ, Lorissa's KitchenⓇ, Wild RiverⓇ, Golden IslandⓇ, and MATADORⓇ. To learn more, visit jacklinks.com.

Included in the package is a beautiful written letter to your tender meat from the makers of the most tender meat, ready for a commemorative frame. (PRNewswire)

