Pronto To Showcase Its Simple, Cost Effective Autonomous Haulage System at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto , a leading autonomous vehicle solutions provider, today announced it will showcase its Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 (March 14-18).

Pronto's system will be displayed on a Bell B45E articulated dump truck at the Bell Trucks America (BTA) booth (#F9645). Pronto and BTA partnered in 2022 to deliver the world's first commercial non-ultra class AHS deployments. The technology unlocks enhanced safety and consistent production while improving labor productivity.

"Visit Pronto to understand how autonomous haulage fits into your operation," said Anthony Levandowski, Chief Executive Officer, Pronto. "Pronto is bringing the long-proven benefits of AHS to a far broader set of mining, quarry, and heavy civil operations that have previously lacked access to this transformative technology."

"We are excited to partner with Pronto to showcase AHS on Bell's trucks, which is now a reality," said Neville Paynter, President of Bell Trucks America. "Pronto's AHS is easy to integrate and built to deliver safety and productivity improvements at a price point that meets the demands of our customers."

About Pronto's AHS

Pronto is an autonomous and safety technology company founded and led by a team of industry pioneers who have been at the forefront of the most important advances in AV and robotics for the last 15+ years. Founded in 2018, Pronto is the first and only company whose technology has successfully completed a coast-to-coast autonomous drive without a single human driver input. Originally designed for highly unpredictable on-road applications and tested in the harshest off-road conditions, Pronto is the only provider of commercially deployed non-ultra class AHS. Learn more about Pronto at www.pronto.ai .

About Bell Trucks America

Bell Trucks America, Inc was founded in 2012 by a group of seasoned equipment professionals as the master distributor of Bell Articulated Off Road Dump Trucks in the United States and Mexico. BTA is tasked with building a high quality dealer network in these two countries and then supporting the Bell products and dealers with excellent parts, service and warranty support. For more information, visit www.belltrucksamerica.com .

