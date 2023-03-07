BulkSource Reveals the First Open Integration Technology Platform for the Construction Materials Industry at CONEXPO-CON/AGG - March 14-18, 2023

DENVER, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BulkSource, Inc., a specialized software company for infrastructure and construction markets, is launching Links, the first open technology platform for aggregates, concrete, and asphalt supply chains at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention in Las Vegas, March 14-18, 2023. Links is a data operations platform enabling the seamless integration of all supply chain technology products, IoT and hardware, data analytics, and decision science solutions.

As an open technology platform, Links enables companies to merge data from their preferred software solutions into a single database and command center. Integrating data from critical software sources like finance, accounting, operations, maintenance, and fulfillment allows companies to have a holistic view of its entire enterprise. Surprisingly, the massive construction materials industry has never had its own platform.

"US construction material producers, haulers, and buyers are starving for technology advancements. BulkSource offers the most comprehensive software products, so we feel it is our responsibility to create the industry's first technology platform. Our customers can now integrate their favorite enterprise solutions, access decision science optimization engines, and reveal analytical insights previously unimaginable," says Gregory Dangler, BulkSource CEO.

Annually, the US construction materials industry sells over $100 billion in asphalt, concrete, and aggregates with over $30 billion in materials transportation.

BulkSource will be presenting Links and its other leading software products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG March 14-18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

About BulkSource

BulkSource's mission is to advance, optimize, and automate the global infrastructure materials supply chain. BulkSource technology provides customers with a portfolio of unmatched point solutions, an integrated data operations platform, and flexibility to connect with any software, hardware, or IoT.

