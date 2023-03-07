National Nonprofit Unveils Upgraded Career Services Platform Empowering Non-Degree Workers to Explore, Train, and Find High-Opportunity Jobs

SkillUp Coalition's newly designed platform offers expanded personalized career support and deep user insights intended to drive change across the workforce ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers, and employers, today announced the latest release of their career services platform for individuals to explore, train, and find high-opportunity jobs that do not require a college degree. The new SkillUp experience leverages career navigator technology and custom development from technology partner, WhereWeGo , an EdTech and Design Thinking company based in New Orleans that increases access to careers, credentials, and credits.

SkillUp's newest platform also supports deep user insights intended to drive change across the workforce ecosystem

SkillUp now delivers a sleeker, more comprehensive career platform built FOR workers:

Available nationwide 24/7, open to any worker at no cost

Multiple catalogs for career pathways, training programs, resources, and "Earn and Learn" jobs

Guided pathway and milestone markers to increase motivation and confidence

Worker-centric tools include group and individual career coaching and social capital training

"Everywhere" and "Remote" catalog opportunities plus regional experiences for Bay Area , Dallas , Detroit , Eastern Kentucky , Florida , Los Angeles , Louisiana , New York City , Northern Nevada , Ohio , and Philadelphia

"At SkillUp, one of our core principles is to be "Data-Driven, Heart-Led". We're thrilled to launch this new product experience that offers personalized support and aligns with the needs of millions of workers skilled through alternative routes (STARs) on their journey to high-opportunity jobs. And by doing so, we're also excited to learn - through data and deep user insights - what works, and what doesn't, in their ability to secure quality jobs," said SkillUp Chief Executive Officer, Steve Lee.

With more than 1.3 million workers supported since launching in July 2020, SkillUp remains dedicated to leveraging job seekers' voices in improving both product design and functionality. A standing product advisory panel and numerous user testing sessions informed the final experience delivered today.

"I love the career building and training aspect that users can track along their journey. I also love that the platform grows with the user, over time," said Twannetta W., Florida-based upskiller who leveraged SkillUp for various training certifications and career coaching support. "This is a place upskillers can come back to time and time again to retool, restructure, and dream about new roles as the life of their career twists and turns. I envision this being a true one-stop shop that serves anyone no matter where they are in their career."

In addition to its newest features, SkillUp identifies over 37 gateway occupations – jobs that don't need a 4-year degree, pay a good wage, and unlock pathways to high-opportunity careers. A deeply-vetted training catalog of more than 900 national and regional short-term training programs further aligns users to in-demand career fields and available jobs. Last month, SkillUp also announced a $1.5 million grant from Truist Foundation to develop a remote jobs catalog to surface thousands of high-quality jobs, particularly for job seekers in rural areas. The release is planned for Labor Day 2023 and further expands the SkillUp ecosystem in supporting workers anywhere, at any stage of their career journey.

To learn more about SkillUp and explore the new platform, please visit skillup.org . If you are a partner interested in joining the Coalition, please visit www.skillup.org/partners/ .

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. Since its founding, SkillUp has connected over 1.3 million workers to career, training, and job support throughout the country.

The coalition brings together over 100 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates local partnerships in the Bay Area, Dallas, Detroit, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Los Angeles, Louisiana, New York, Northern Nevada, Ohio, and Philadelphia.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high-opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

